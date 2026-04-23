The U.S. Senate approved a budget resolution that paves the way to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, and the Border Patrol without Democratic support, marking a key step in Republican efforts to end the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, DHS, which has been ongoing since mid-February.

The vote, held after nearly six hours of debate, passed 50-48 around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning, following an overnight session dominated by partisan clashes over immigration enforcement and federal spending priorities, reported Reuters.

Republicans used the budget reconciliation process, a legislative tool that allows certain fiscal measures to pass with a simple majority in the Senate, bypassing the 60-vote threshold typically required to overcome a filibuster. The strategy gives the GOP a viable path to approve funding for immigration enforcement agencies despite unified Democratic opposition.

The resolution itself does not immediately allocate funding. Instead, it directs Senate committees to draft legislation that could authorize up to $70 billion for ICE and Border Patrol operations over the remaining three years of President Donald Trump's term, which runs through January 2029.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune described the vote as the beginning of a broader legislative effort. He called the process "a multi-step plan" aimed at securing long-term funding for border enforcement without accepting Democratic conditions tied to operational reforms.

Not all Republicans supported the measure. Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky broke with their party and voted against the resolution, joining Democrats. With Republicans holding 53 seats, the narrow margin underscores the limited room for defections as the legislation moves forward.

The political standoff is rooted in a broader funding crisis affecting DHS. The department has been partially shut down since February 14, when its funding expired without a bipartisan agreement. In March, the Senate approved a separate measure to fund other DHS components, including the Transportation Security Administration, Coast Guard, and cybersecurity agencies, but excluded ICE and Border Patrol.

House Republicans refused to take up that bill, insisting that any funding package must include immigration enforcement agencies. The impasse has continued for weeks, with reports of longer lines at major U.S. airports and growing concern over staffing and operational disruptions.

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After federal immigration agents fatally shot two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, in separate encounters in January, different cases sparked protests, and Democrats started to demand stricter oversight of immigration enforcement operations.

Democratic lawmakers have pushed for reforms, including requiring judicial warrants for home entries, mandating the use of body cameras, and limiting enforcement actions in sensitive locations such as schools and hospitals. Those proposals have been repeatedly rejected by Republicans.

During the overnight session, Democrats introduced a series of amendments attempting to tie the budget process to healthcare funding cuts and broader economic concerns, framing the debate as a question of national priorities ahead of the midterm elections. None of those amendments succeeded.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the Republican approach, warning that the plan would funnel billions into ICE and Border Patrol without accountability. He accused the agencies of operating without sufficient safeguards following recent incidents.

One amendment that did pass, with bipartisan support, was introduced by Senator Lindsey Graham and would create a deficit-neutral reserve fund aimed at deporting non-citizens convicted of serious crimes.

The session briefly stalled when Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana sought to attach the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote. Kennedy ultimately withdrew his objection, allowing the process to continue.

The resolution now heads to the House of Representatives, where Speaker Mike Johnson has not yet indicated when it will be brought to a vote. Republican leaders are aiming to send both this measure and a separate DHS funding bill to Trump's desk before June 1.

However, Thune acknowledged after the vote that other parts of the federal government could face funding shortfalls before the reconciliation process is completed, highlighting the uncertainty that still surrounds the broader effort to fully restore DHS operations.

The outcome of the next phase will depend on whether Republicans can maintain unity in both chambers while navigating mounting political pressure over immigration policy and federal spending.