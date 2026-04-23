Landlords across New York City are allegedly using threats of immigration enforcement to intimidate tenants, according to testimony from advocates, legal groups and elected officials at a recent City Council oversight hearing, raising concerns about underreported harassment in a city where millions of residents are immigrants, according tu a new sprawling report by Documented.

Witnesses interviewed by the outlet described multiple cases in which tenants were warned that contacting housing authorities or seeking repairs could result in being reported to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In one instance, a Queens building posted a sign encouraging residents to report immigrants to ICE, while tenants in the Bronx said they avoided housing court after being told immigration agents would be present, while others reported living for years without heat or hot water due to fear of retaliation.

Advocates and attorneys told Documented that such threats are being used to discourage complaints about unsafe living conditions, even though it is illegal to retaliate against tenants for reporting violations or to discriminate based on immigration status. "These are not isolated incidents," said Sebastian Perez of the Legal Aid Society, adding that the practice is an "everyday reality" for many immigrant tenants.

City officials say the issue is likely more widespread than documented cases suggest. "For every documented case, there are many more that go unreported," said Councilmember Pierina Sanchez during the hearing, pointing to fear of deportation as a key factor preventing tenants from seeking help.

In response, some lawmakers are pushing to expand and make permanent a city program designed to detect landlord harassment. The initiative builds on the Certification of No Harassment (CONH) program, which requires certain building owners to prove they have not harassed tenants before receiving permits for major renovations or construction.

Originally applied to specific housing types, the program was broadened in 2018 to include buildings in distress, those with prior harassment findings, or properties subject to vacate orders. Officials say expanding enforcement mechanisms could help identify patterns of abuse, though tenant advocates note that legal findings of harassment often take years to establish.

The issue emerges amid broader housing pressures in New York City. Tenant complaints related to conditions such as lack of heat and maintenance have surged in recent years, alongside a sharp rise in eviction cases. Public hearings held under Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration have drawn large crowds of residents reporting everything from unsafe living conditions to harassment, and difficulty accessing city assistance.