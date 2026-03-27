As the New York City area gears up to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the final match, the debate over where fans will sleep has become a much bigger fight about who gets to benefit when one of the planet's biggest sporting events lands in a city already strained by sky-high rents and scarce housing.

The New York-New Jersey region will host the final on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium, and official projections already point to a record year for tourism. NYC Tourism + Conventions estimates the city will welcome 66.3 million visitors in 2026, after reaching 64.5 million in 2025. Last year alone, tourism generated $55.6 billion in direct spending and $84.7 billion in total economic impact.

The agency also expects the World Cup to draw about 1.2 million visitors to the New York-New Jersey area and generate roughly $3.3 billion in economic impact.

The numbers show how New York does not have enough flexible lodging to absorb an extraordinary spike in demand. Business owners, groups, and neighbors fear that if the city refuses to open the door to more short-term stays, many visitors will end up booking rooms across the river in New Jersey or elsewhere in the region, taking their money with them.

The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, with support from chambers across all five boroughs, is recommending a temporary suspension of the short-term rental ban specifically for June and July 2026.

The city is also being urged to approve measures such as Intro 948 to allow regulated home-sharing.

City Hall has answered with a flat no.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and City Council leaders say they want to preserve housing stability. The city's position is that homes should remain homes, not be converted into makeshift hotels during a month of soccer fever. In other words, officials say the World Cup could become the perfect excuse to weaken a policy they see as essential during a housing crisis.

That tougher approach has a name: Local Law 18. The law, enforced through the city's short-term rental registration system, requires hosts to register officially and sharply limits stays of fewer than 30 days. The city has defended the law as a tool to wipe out illegal listings and return units to the long-term housing market. A recent city report said the prohibited buildings list now includes more than 21,000 properties and that registrations are not granted for units in regulated buildings, public housing, or properties whose internal rules bar short-term rentals.

The effect is already visible in pricing and geography. The New York Post reported that business leaders pushing for a temporary suspension of the restrictions warned that the city's roughly 135,000 hotel rooms were already operating at near 97% occupancy and that hotel prices had climbed to levels that could leave many families priced out. Their fear is that without more flexible lodging options within the five boroughs, visitors will stay across the river, particularly in places like Hoboken and Jersey City, taking their spending with them.

Local business leaders have also entered the fight. Jessica Walker, president and CEO of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, warned that a visitor who sleeps in Hoboken "will not get their morning coffee or dinner in Astoria," a line that has become one of the clearest summaries of the economic stakes for New York neighborhoods. In a statement quoted by Skift, Walker said the city's "most urgent challenge is a severe lodging capacity gap" and argued that hotels alone cannot absorb the surge from the World Cup. Her message, and that of other business advocates, is that this is not just about room inventory. It is about whether local restaurants, cafes, and small businesses in the outer boroughs get to share in the spending boom

Homeowners could also see a boost in their already hurt financial situations. Earlier this year, Airbnb launched a special campaign across World Cup host cities, offering $750 to eligible new hosts who list an entire home and welcome their first guests by July 31, 2026. A report from Deloitte estimates that new hosts could earn an average of about $3,000 during the tournament.

Steven Fulop, president and CEO of the Partnership for New York City, told ABC7 that the city should "loosen the restrictions on short-term rentals for that one month" so residents can earn income and the city can collect more tax revenue. He tried to frame the proposal as a narrow exception rather than a full rollback. In his view, the housing crisis is real, but the World Cup is a rare and limited opportunity.

The debate becomes even sharper when you look at the broader numbers. New York reported hotel inventory of about 124,000 rooms in 2025, with 38.1 million room nights sold. Occupancy remained high, and demand is still climbing. The city, meanwhile, appears convinced that reopening the short-term rental market, even briefly, could revive the same pressures officials have spent years trying to contain.

That is why this is no longer just a tourism story. It is a fight between two visions of New York. One says the city should seize every dollar the World Cup brings, even if that means loosening rules for a few weeks. The other says that in a city where housing remains a full-time emergency, not even the biggest sporting event in the world justifies relaxing the guardrails.

By the summer of 2026, the question will not simply be where fans will sleep. The real question will be who gets the business, and who ends up watching the party from the outside.