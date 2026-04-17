President Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, marking a sharp turn in a relationship that, until recently, had been defined by unlikely cooperation between two ideological opposites.

In a post in Truth Social, Trump accused Mamdani of "destroying New York,"criticizing his tax policies and warning that the city would continue to decline after the mayor and New York's governor Kathy Hochul are looking to get the approval of a new annual surcharge on New York City second homes worth $5 million or more when they are owned by people whose primary residence is outside the city, according to details reported Tuesday.

They hope the measure will raise about $500 million a year to help address the city's fiscal shortfall, reports The New York Times.

Trump's comments represent one of his most direct attacks on the first-term mayor, who has pushed a progressive economic agenda centered on affordability, public services, and expanded government programs.

"Sadly, Mayor Mamdani is DESTROYING New York! It has no chance! The United States of America should not contribute to its failure. It will only get WORSE. The TAX, TAX, TAX Policies are SO WRONG. People are fleeing. They must change their ways, AND FAST. History has proven, THIS "STUFF" JUST DOESN'T WORK. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT"

The shift is notable given the recent history between the two men. Despite trading insults during the 2025 mayoral campaign, Trump and Mamdani surprised political observers by striking a cordial tone after Mamdani's election victory. In November 2025, the mayor-elect visited the White House, where both leaders publicly emphasized areas of agreement, including public safety and affordability. Trump even remarked that they "agree on a lot more than I would have thought," signaling a pragmatic opening between Washington and City Hall.

That relationship appeared to deepen in early 2026. Mamdani returned to Washington for additional meetings, including a February sit-down where he pitched a multibillion-dollar housing initiative. The mayor also adopted a more diplomatic tone, describing his dynamic with Trump as a uniquely "New York" clash of personalities with "vehemently differing" views.

Trump, for his part, had occasionally praised Mamdani's pragmatism, even as he continued to criticize his ideology. In early April, he offered policy advice to the mayor, urging him to lower taxes, reduce crime, and "make Manhattan sparkle," while still maintaining communication behind the scenes.

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But tensions have grown as Mamdani moves forward with signature policies that reflect his democratic socialist platform. Plans for city-run grocery stores and expanded public spending have drawn criticism from business leaders and conservatives, reinforcing ideological divides.

Trump's latest comments suggest those differences are now overtaking any cooperative tone. His warning that the federal government "should not contribute" to New York's policies signals potential friction over funding and future negotiations.

The breakdown also reflects broader political pressures. Trump has faced criticism from parts of his base for engaging too warmly with Mamdani, while the mayor has drawn scrutiny from progressives wary of his willingness to work with the administration.