Laura Loomer and Candace Owens, two of the loudest and most combustible voices on the right in the U.S., have taken their feud into a new phase, one that now runs through Paris as much as Palm Beach.

Over the weekend and into Monday, Loomer used X to suggest she was in touch with Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's legal team as part of her public offensive against Owens, who is already facing a U.S. defamation lawsuit filed by the French president and first lady over Owens' repeated claim that Brigitte Macron was born male.

The Macron angle is a new element in their months-long dispute, taking it further than Loomer mocking Owens or recycling the kind of personal insults that now seem to define their exchanges. She revealed her intent to actively assist the Macrons in their case against Owens. In one X post, Loomer wrote, "Bonjour @EmmanuelMacron, Greetings from America," and added, "Please DM me on X and it would be my utmost pleasure to assist your aggrieved wife in getting justice."

In another post, she said she was "being put in touch with @EmmanuelMacron & Brigitte Macron's lawyers" and claimed she had "all the receipts" for people who had sued Owens.

Candace Owens is about to have the week she deserves.



Today, I am being put in touch with @EmmanuelMacron & Brigitte Macron’s lawyers.



Turns out I know a Jewish lawyer who knows another Jewish lawyer who knows somebody.



Thank God for Jewish lawyers. Am I right? @RealCandaceO https://t.co/wImWTG3Aul pic.twitter.com/PZtlFIvlBM — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 20, 2026

The backdrop is real and far more consequential than the drama on X. Reuters reported in July 2025 that Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron filed a defamation lawsuit in Delaware against Owens over her false claim that France's first lady is male.

According to Reuters, the complaint accused Owens of a "campaign of global humiliation" tied to her podcast and online content. The Macrons say Owens profited from spreading the rumor through her "Becoming Brigitte" series and related merchandise. Reuters later fact-checked online claims about a French court ruling, clarifying that an appeals decision in France did not determine Brigitte Macron's sex and did not vindicate the rumor Owens had promoted.

That lawsuit has now become a weapon inside a broader conservative civil war. The latest explosion between Loomer and Owens appears to have accelerated after Owens' public attacks on Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk and current Turning Point USA CEO. On April 14 that Erika Kirk withdrew from a scheduled event with Vice President JD Vance because of death threats. Owens questioned the surrounding narrative, and that dispute quickly widened into a free-for-all involving Loomer, who jumped in to defend Erika Kirk and attack Owens.

From there, the exchanges turned ugly even by the standards of political influencer warfare.

Loomer posted a line attacking Owens through her children, writing, "You know who has the worst destiny? Candace Owens' children." Owens responded with one of the jabs that went most viral, writing, "How many children have you fathered, Larry?" a line that both mocked Loomer and escalated the feud into openly personal territory. Other posts attributed to Owens accused Loomer of hysterically fictionalizing claims and of operating a fake account that shared AI-generated images of Owens' family.

I’m going to tell you the truth about Candy’s home life.



I’m talking about expunged records, immigration issues, alcohol, hypocrisy, lies and alleged homosexuality.



What should I call my series? — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 20, 2026

The bad blood did not start this weekend. It has been building for weeks, especially as parts of the MAGA media ecosystem began splintering over Donald Trump, Iran, and the future of the movement after Charlie Kirk's killing.

In early April, Loomer attacked Owens after Owens described Trump's administration as "satanic," a remark that widened the distance between Owens and parts of Trump's online base, although the number of conservative influencers criticizing the president over the war on Iran is increasing.

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So far, there is no public evidence that the Macrons have responded to Loomer's outreach or that her posts have translated into any formal role in the litigation.

The legal case remains the Macrons' case, not Loomer's. But in the politics of attention, the point may already have been made. By dragging Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron into her fight with Owens, Loomer internationalized what had been a familiar MAGA catfight and turned it into something more embarrassing for her rival, a feud now running on two tracks, one personal, one potentially legal.