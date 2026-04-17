Tyler Robinson remains at the center of the prosecution in the 2025 killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, even after newly unsealed court and forensic records showed that one key piece of ballistic evidence is not as definitive as many on social media, including Candice Owens and Marjorie Taylor Greene, said.

The new documents, released this week by a Utah judge, show that federal examiners could not conclusively match a damaged bullet fragment recovered during Kirk's autopsy to the rifle prosecutors say Robinson used. But the same records also do not exclude that weapon, and prosecutors are still treating Robinson as the accused gunman in an active capital case.

That distinction is now driving the latest round of debate. Robinson's defense has argued that the ballistic testing was inconclusive and that experts were "unable to identify" the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle tied to him.

On its face, that gives the defense a line of attack. But the newly unsealed ATF summary paints a more complicated picture. According to the filing, one bullet jacket fragment was suitable for comparison, but examiners found neither enough agreement nor enough disagreement in the markings to identify or exclude the rifle in question. The fragment was also found to be part of a .30-caliber class bullet, which is consistent with the .30-06 Mauser rifle recovered near the scene.

In other words, the testing did not clear Robinson.

According to legal experts, it simply failed to deliver the kind of one-to-one match that would make the state's case cleaner. That matters because other parts of the prosecution's theory remain in play, including a spent shell casing that federal examiners said was fired from the rifle investigators identified as the suspected murder weapon. Prosecutors have also pointed to other forensic evidence they say links Robinson to the gun and the scene.

The unsealed filings have also renewed attention on the most explosive allegations in the case: Robinson's own alleged words. According to court documents previously reported by ABC News, Robinson allegedly sent a message on the day of the shooting telling his boyfriend, "drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard."

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Police later said a handwritten note was found there. In that letter, according to the filing, Robinson allegedly wrote, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it." Prosecutors say the note was left before he went out "on a mission." Defense lawyers are still entitled to challenge both the meaning and authenticity of those materials in court.

Kirk was shot in September 2025 during a public event at Utah Valley University, and Robinson, now 22, has been charged with aggravated murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. On Friday, Robinson returned to court to argue a separate request to restrict camera coverage of the proceedings, with his lawyers claiming media attention threatens his right to a fair trial. The Associated Press reported that the FBI is continuing forensic testing, including on bullet evidence, even as the legal battle over what has already been unsealed intensifies.