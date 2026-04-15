Vice President JD Vance went to Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday night to rally young conservatives at a Turning Point USA event, but the evening quickly became less about campus outreach and more about the widening war inside MAGA world. Before Vance took the stage, Erika Kirk, the widow of slain Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk and now the group's chief executive, canceled her appearance.

Vance told the crowd she had received threats serious enough that organizers briefly considered scrapping the event altogether. Candace Owens, who has spent months attacking Kirk online, responded by accusing her of lying.

The event itself appeared to fall short of the kind of energy Turning Point usually tries to project. In videos posted to social media, the arena looked sparsely filled, and the reception was tepid at moments and belligerent at others, a striking backdrop for a vice president speaking to what should have been friendly territory.

Outside, several hundred protesters gathered near the venue, according to local coverage, underscoring how politically charged the stop had become.

Vance used the opening of his remarks to explain why Kirk was absent. "I know that she did get some threats," he told the audience in Athens. "I was a little worried that we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to come, and she was very worried about it." The vice president said he consulted with the Secret Service and decided he was not concerned for his own safety, but he made clear that Kirk's absence was tied to threats on her life.

I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you… https://t.co/f2rBre9ArJ — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 14, 2026

Turning Point allies echoed that account.

The New York Post reported that spokesman Andrew Kolvet, who appeared in Kirk's place, said she had received "very serious threats." He also defended the decision for her to stay away, saying she has endured enormous public pressure while trying to lead the organization and care for her children after Charlie Kirk's death.

But Owens was not buying it. She used the cancellation to intensify a feud that has been simmering since Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September 2025 during a speaking event in Utah.

"Stop. This is exhausting. You pulled out because of bad ticket sales. For the same reason TPFaith had to "reschedule" the Pastor's Summit and various other events quietly.

People don't believe you and don't line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the most basic facts. Where is the video of Charlie appointing you as CEO weeks before his death?

The Secret Service sits above your security team. Were there actually a viable threat, the Vice President would not have continued the event. Your closest threat is the shit Public Relations team you hired that continues to operate under the delusion that they are smarter than the public.

They aren't," the conservative influencer wrote on social media.

Stop. This is exhausting. You pulled out because of bad ticket sales. For the same reason TPFaith had to “reschedule” the Pastor’s Summit and various other events quietly.

People don’t believe you and don’t line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the… https://t.co/5MWC9SOZo5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 14, 2026

Please spare us the paid influencer campaign to convince us that Erika’s life was at risk from empty seats.

Just this one time, please oh please spare us, Turning Point. https://t.co/pDRAuy1XGO — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 15, 2026

Since Charlie Kirk's assassination, Owens has emerged as one of the loudest voices casting doubt on the official narrative around his killing and, later, on Erika Kirk herself. Her campaign escalated in February, when she launched a video series called 'Bride of Charlie,' centered on Erika Kirk's past, her sudden rise inside Turning Point, and insinuations about what Owens says the public has not been told.

The series drew condemnation from several conservative figures, including Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino, who accused Owens of turning grief into spectacle.

The irony is that Owens and Turning Point once belonged to the same universe. During Trump's first term, Owens worked as communications director at Turning Point and became one of the most visible young conservative media stars in Charlie Kirk's orbit.

What happened in Athens made visible several fractures at once.

There was the security issue itself. There was a weak turnout for a vice presidential visit aimed at energizing conservative youth. And there was the deeper feud consuming part of the American right, with Owens presenting herself as a truth teller and Erika Kirk cast by her allies as the target of cruel and conspiratorial harassment. This kinds of feuds are expanding all around what was a solid MAGA universe.