A growing sense of concern is spreading across Capitol Hill as Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr., who represents one of New Jersey's most competitive congressional districts, remains absent from Washington with little public explanation.

According to reporting from Politico, Kean has not been seen in Congress since March 5 and has missed nearly 50 roll call votes, an unusually high number for a sitting lawmaker during a critical legislative period.

His office said the congressman is dealing with unspecified health issues. Beyond that, details remain scarce.

What is raising alarms among colleagues is not only the length of his absence but also the lack of communication.

Fellow New Jersey Republicans Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew told Politico they have attempted to contact Kean directly, calling and texting him out of concern. Neither has received a response.

Van Drew described the situation bluntly, saying it has been "radio silence."

Kean's disappearance comes at a politically sensitive moment. He represents a swing district that is expected to be a battleground in the upcoming midterm elections, where control of the House could hinge on a handful of closely contested races.

While temporary absences due to health reasons are not uncommon in Congress, they are usually accompanied by clearer communication from the lawmaker or their office. In this case, the limited information has fueled speculation, though no verified details beyond the official statement have been confirmed.

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The House of Representatives does not currently allow proxy voting outside of specific circumstances, meaning Kean's absence translates directly into missed votes. In a closely divided chamber, each vote carries weight, particularly as lawmakers navigate contentious issues ranging from federal spending to foreign policy.

Kean, the son of former New Jersey governor Thomas Kean, flipped the district in 2022 after defeating a Democratic incumbent. His victory was seen as a key Republican gain in a region that has historically leaned moderate.

Now, his extended absence introduces uncertainty into a race that was already expected to draw national attention and heavy spending from both parties.

So far, there has been no indication from his office about when he might return to Capitol Hill or resume public appearances in his district.