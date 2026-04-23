House Oversight Committee Republicans are divided over whether to pursue a deal that could grant Ghislaine Maxwell clemency in exchange for testimony, exposing internal fractures as lawmakers attempt to advance an investigation tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

While some members see potential value in securing Maxwell's cooperation, committee chair James Comer has forcefully rejected the idea, framing it as both politically damaging and ethically problematic.

Comer made his position explicit, saying a pardon "looks bad" and adding that "other than Epstein, she's the worst person in this investigation," as Politico reports. His remarks have become central to the debate, underscoring the reputational risks of negotiating with Maxwell and the lack of consensus within the panel.

The Kentucky Republican acknowledged that "a lot of people" on the committee support the possibility of offering clemency to secure Maxwell's testimony, but emphasized that he does not.

After initial reports highlighted the internal split, Comer pushed back publicly, accusing coverage of misrepresenting his stance. "I made my position clear: I am not open to a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell," he wrote on X, adding, "In the future, use my full statement. Don't post clickbait."

I made my position clear: I am not open to a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell.



In the future, use my full statement.



Don’t post clickbait. https://t.co/RfflZEeZuS — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) April 22, 2026

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence following her 2021 conviction for her role in Epstein's sex trafficking operation, has so far declined to provide substantive testimony. During a deposition with the committee, she invoked her Fifth Amendment rights.

Her attorney, David Oscar Markus, has indicated she would only cooperate if granted clemency, a decision that rests solely with Donald Trump, who has not ruled out the possibility.

Democrats on the committee have taken a unified stance against any such arrangement. Robert Garcia, the panel's top Democrat, said a pardon would be "a huge step backwards" and "disrespectful to the survivors," adding that Maxwell is "a known abuser" and "a known liar."

He also warned that any attempt to negotiate clemency could be seen as part of "a massive cover up."

Tensions around the investigation extend beyond the pardon debate. Committee Democrats recently accused Republicans of weakening oversight efforts, arguing in a letter that leadership was avoiding formal hearings in favor of informal "roundtables" without enforceable rules.

"Republicans are retreating from real hearings and hiding behind roundtables to avoid votes they are losing," they wrote.

The committee's work has been further complicated by the absence of key testimony. Epstein died in federal custody in 2019, and Maxwell remains the only convicted co-conspirator linked to his network.