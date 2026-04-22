Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) has introduced sweeping legislation that would expand U.S. immigration restrictions to target migrants affiliated with or advocating for socialism, communism, or what the bill defines as "Islamic fundamentalist" groups, according to a proposal unveiled Monday and detailed in an official statement from his office.

The measure, titled the "Measures Against Marxism's Dangerous Adherents and Noxious Islamists Act," or "MAMDANI Act," seeks to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to allow for deportation, denial of entry, denial of citizenship, or denaturalization of individuals tied to those ideologies.

The bill would apply not only to membership in specified political or religious organizations, but also to those who "advocate" for such views, including through written or digital content.

According to the official release, the legislation would "deport, denaturalize, deny U.S. citizenship, or entry to any alien" who is a member of or advocates for socialism, communism, Marxism, or Islamic fundamentalism. It also proposes new legal definitions for those categories and seeks to close what the lawmaker described as "loopholes" in the current system, including chain migration and fraudulent claims.

The bill's scope extends to individuals who produce or distribute materials supporting those ideologies. As outlined in the legislative text, such advocacy could include "writing, distributing, circulating, printing, displaying, possessing, or publishing" related content. It also creates new grounds for removal from the United States and states that determinations under the law would not be subject to judicial review.

In an interview with Breitbart News, Roy framed the proposal as a response to what he described as ideological threats:

"Why do we continue to import people who hate us? Not just for the last six years, but for the last 60 years, our immigration system has been cynically used to disadvantage American workers' competitiveness in favor of mass-importing the third world. This has not just led to higher crime and lower wages, but also the promulgation of hostile ideologies fundamentally opposed to American values"

The legislation specifically references organizations such as the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS, Hamas, Hezbollah, Boko Haram and Al-Shabaab under its definition of "Islamic fundamentalist party." It also includes an exemption for individuals whose advocacy occurred before the age of 14.

The bill's name references New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist who was born in Uganda and moved to the city as a child. Mamdani, who is Muslim, became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2018.

The proposal follows previous efforts by the same lawmaker to restrict immigration based on ideological and religious criteria, including legislation introduced in 2025 targeting adherence to Sharia law.