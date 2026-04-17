The Trump administration's proposed banking order is beginning to look less like a narrow immigration measure and more like a sweeping paperwork test for millions of Americans, especially women whose legal names no longer match the names on their birth certificates.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this week that an executive order requiring banks to collect citizenship information is "in process," confirming that the idea is no longer a rumor but an active policy effort inside the administration. The White House has not released final details, but the proposal under discussion could affect both new and existing bank customers.

That uncertainty is exactly what has consumer advocates and parts of the banking industry on edge. According to Business Insider, Bessent also defended the move publicly, saying, "If Treasury and the banking regulators say it's their job, it's their job." The problem is that the government still has not clearly explained what documents would satisfy the new requirement, whether banks would have to reverify long-time customers, or what would happen to people who cannot quickly produce a passport or birth certificate. Time noted that even experts are unsure whether the administration would try to force banks to shut existing accounts if customers cannot comply.

The numbers behind the alarm are big.

The Brennan Center for Justice found that 21.3 million voting-age American citizens do not have proof of citizenship readily available, and at least 3.8 million do not have those documents at all because they were lost, destroyed, or stolen.

The same research also found racial disparities: just over 8 percent of white citizens lack ready access to these documents, compared with nearly 11 percent of Americans of color. While that study focused on voting, the underlying document problem is the same one now looming over banking if the administration moves ahead with citizenship checks.

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Women could face a particularly sharp burden. The Center for American Progress found that more than 140 million American citizens do not possess a passport, and "as many as 69 million women who have taken their spouse's name do not have a birth certificate matching their legal name."

That figure has become central in the debate over the SAVE Act and related "show your papers" voting proposals, because name mismatches can turn a basic citizenship document into something that no longer neatly matches a voter's or customer's current legal identity. If banks are told to rely heavily on passports or birth certificates, the same mismatch problem could follow women from the ballot box to the bank branch.

That is not just a theoretical concern.

Business Insider quoted Chasse Rehwinkel, president of Devon Bank and a former Illinois banking director, warning that the policy could discourage people from using banks "if they don't have the necessary paperwork, like a passport or birth certificate, or if they have changed their name or address and the information on their paperwork isn't up to date." Rehwinkel added, "People that don't have access to banking don't have access to our economic system in the same way and tend to have to rely on predatory lenders." For married women, widows, divorced women, and naturalized citizens who may have multiple identity documents across different names, that warning lands with obvious force.

The banking industry is also worried about the scale of the burden. Business Insider reported that the American Action Forum estimated the requirement could add between 30 million and 70 million hours of paperwork and cost banks between $2.6 billion and $5.6 billion. Those costs would not stay sealed inside compliance offices. Economists told the outlet that banks would likely need new onboarding procedures, system upgrades, audits, and legal oversight, and some of those costs could easily be passed on to customers through higher account fees or reduced access.

What makes the proposal so contentious is that it would mark a major shift in how American banking works. Banks already verify identity using names, dates of birth, addresses, and taxpayer identification numbers. Citizenship verification is something else entirely. And unlike a passport holder with a tidy paper trail, many ordinary Americans do not live with their key records one folder away. They may be in a safety deposit box, with an elderly relative, under a maiden name, or gone altogether. The Brennan Center stressed that "convenience matters" when access to basic civic rights depends on documents that many people cannot quickly find "if they had to show them tomorrow."