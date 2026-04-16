Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reinforced the Trump administration's mass deportation agenda in a televised exchange that underscored its stance on immigration, saying the United States should prioritize "the right kind of immigrants" while removing those in the country illegally.

The exchange took place during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham:

MARKWAYNE MULLIN: We're a nation of immigrants INGRAHAM: The right kind of immigrants MULLIN: But the right kind of immigrants. That's right INGRAHAM: We want mass deportations, Mr Secretary. That's what the American people voted for MULLIN: We want to deport all those individuals who came in illegally

Mullin added that the administration is "not slowing down" and is continuing to prioritize deportations while encouraging voluntary departures, while framing the policy as consistent with federal law, defending Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) against criticism and rejecting calls to dismantle the agency. "ICE simply enforces the nation's immigration policies," he said, adding that agents are "working well within the law."

The secretary also pointed to the scale and cost of the effort, estimating that deporting an individual costs an average of $18,225. He attributed the figure to legal requirements, including asylum procedures and access to attorneys, which he said increase the complexity of enforcement.

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Mullin took office in March after the removal of his predecessor and initially signaled a shift in tone at the Department of Homeland Security. During his confirmation process, he said his goal was to reduce the department's visibility in daily headlines and focus on operational priorities.

Early steps, detailed by El País, include halting plans to expand detention facilities and requiring judicial warrants for home entries by federal agents. Despite those adjustments, the broader strategy has remained intact as the administration continues to pursue what it has described as the largest deportation effort in U.S. history, a policy that has drawn criticism from civil rights groups and immigration advocates.

"The reality is that this administration's agenda remains unchanged: to deport millions of people and to frighten millions more into hiding," said Naureen Shah, director of government affairs at the American Civil Liberties Union, to El País