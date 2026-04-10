Financial disclosures from Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin show millions of dollars in loans tied to a bank owned by major Republican donors, according to a report by Forbes, raising questions about the scope of his financial obligations as he leads the department.

The filings indicate Mullin holds multiple loans, including a line of credit ranging between $5 million and $25 million. He also disclosed four additional loans from Arvest Bank, an institution owned by the Walton family, to whom he reportedly owes between $3.5 million and $16 million.

Members of the Walton family have contributed to Mullin's Senate campaign in recent years, according to the report.

Forbes estimates Mullin's net worth at approximately $60 million, largely derived from the sale of his plumbing business in 2021 and subsequent investments in real estate and financial assets. The estimate is based on asset ranges disclosed in federal filings, which do not provide precise figures.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson declined to address specific questions about Mullin's finances, describing him instead as "not your typical politician" and highlighting his business background.

Mullin's financial profile has drawn attention as he assumes leadership of DHS during a period of operational and political strain. The department is facing declining workforce morale, staffing shortages and the effects of a prolonged funding lapse, according to reporting by Bloomberg Government earlier this week. "He needs to stop the bleeding," said Stewart Verdery, a former DHS official, referring to internal challenges facing the agency.

At the same time, Mullin has begun advancing policy proposals aligned with the administration's immigration agenda. In a Fox News interview over the weekend, he suggested the federal government could reconsider customs operations at airports in sanctuary cities, saying officials may need to take a "really hard look" at jurisdictions that limit cooperation with immigration enforcement.

Mullin has acknowledged internal management concerns, criticizing prior leadership practices under former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem as overly restrictive. "That's called micromanaging," he said during his confirmation process, pledging to give agency leaders greater autonomy.