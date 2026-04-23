Former beauty queen Carolina Flores Gomez, a 27-year-old young mother from Baja California, was found dead with a gunshot wound inside her apartment in Mexico City's upscale Polanco neighborhood, in a killing that authorities are now investigating under the femicide protocol after public outrage over the case's initial handling.

What has turned the case into a national flashpoint is not only the brutality of the killing, but the family account that followed. Carolina's mother, Reyna Gomez Molina, told Univision's Siéntese Quien Pueda that she learned of her daughter's death through a phone call from her romantic partner and father of her 8-month-old child, who allegedly told her, "No, ma'am, I'm at the prosecutor's office and they're calling me. It's that my mom shot her."

According to Mexican media, Carolina was killed on April 15 inside the apartment, where her partner, Alejandro N, and her mother-in-law, Erika María N, were allegedly present. The biggest unanswered question is why authorities were not notified until the following day. That delay has fueled criticism from activists and from Carolina's own relatives, who say the investigation should have been handled as a suspected femicide from the start.

The Mexico City Attorney General's Office later said the case is being investigated under the femicide protocol and stated that "since that moment, ministerial, forensic, and field investigative actions have been carried out continuously, including the involvement of specialized personnel at the scene, the processing of evidence, and efforts to identify the person indicated as the likely responsible party."

That public statement came only after growing pressure over the initial classification of the case.

No arrest has been announced, and Erika María N., the mother of her partner, identified in media reports as the main suspect, remains at large. A video that circulated online and was described by several news organizations appears to show the fatal confrontation, intensifying public anger and calls for justice.

Carolina Flores Gomez was remembered in Baja California as a former beauty queen and model who won the Miss Teen Universe Baja California title in 2017. Friends, activists and local supporters have called for demonstrations in Ensenada to demand justice and to keep her name in public view, especially because her child is so young.

Her mother's account made the tragedy even more painful. In the same interview, Reyna Gomez Molina questioned how her daughter could have remained on the floor for so long while her husband and infant son were still in the apartment. She also said the couple had previously agreed that, if anything happened to either parent, neither grandmother should take custody of the child, a detail that now adds another bitter layer to the family conflict surrounding the case.