Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife, Dr. Cerina Fairfax, before taking his own life early Thursday inside their Northern Virginia home, authorities said, in a case investigators say unfolded against the backdrop of a contentious divorce.

Officers with Fairfax County Police Department responded shortly after midnight to a 911 call from the couple's teenage son, who reported gunfire inside the family's residence in Annandale. When police arrived, they found both Justin Fairfax, 47, and Cerina Fairfax, 49, dead.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said preliminary findings indicate Justin Fairfax shot his wife multiple times in the basement before moving to another part of the home, where he died by suicide. Their children were inside the house at the time, officials said, but were not physically harmed.

Authorities are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

Police said the couple had been separated but continued living under the same roof while going through a divorce that investigators described as "complicated." Davis said detectives are reviewing recent court filings and other records tied to the proceedings as they work to determine whether the dispute may have been a contributing factor.

"There were ongoing legal matters between the two," Davis said during a briefing, adding that the department is examining whether the timing of recent developments in the case could be relevant.

Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. A murder-suicide. The police briefing reveals what no one saw coming.#Virginia #BreakingNews #TrueCrime — Goodness And Mercy (@FineAndRich) April 16, 2026

Investigators also confirmed that officers had previously responded to the home earlier this year for a domestic-related call, though no charges were filed at the time. Authorities declined to release additional details, citing the active investigation.

Justin Fairfax served as Virginia's lieutenant governor from 2018 to 2022 and was once viewed as a rising figure in state Democratic politics. His career stalled in 2019 after two women publicly accused him of sexual assault. Fairfax denied the allegations and was never criminally charged, but the controversy derailed his political trajectory, and he later lost a bid for governor.

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Cerina Fairfax was a dentist and respected member of the Northern Virginia community. She was a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University's dental school and had built a professional reputation in the region, according to colleagues and public records.

The deaths have sent shockwaves through Virginia's political and professional circles, with former colleagues and officials expressing condolences to the family. Officials have not released additional details about funeral arrangements.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public and that the investigation remains active as detectives continue to piece together the final hours leading up to the shooting.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or emotional distress, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 and the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.