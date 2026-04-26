Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office turned preparations for the 2026 World Cup into the latest front in the U.S. battle over immigration enforcement, with the threat of pulling or withholding public safety grants from Houston, Dallas, and Austin unless the cities changed policies that state officials said limited police cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to The Texas Tribune, the funding at risk totaled about $200 million across the three cities, including World Cup-related public safety money for Dallas and grants tied to Houston's role as one of the tournament's host cities. The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to begin June 11 and will be played across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Houston, the largest city in Texas, moved first. Its City Council voted 13-4 to amend an ordinance that had restricted police from detaining people solely on ICE administrative warrants. Mayor John Whitmire's office said the change would protect $114 million in state funding while preserving protections against unreasonable detention, Reuters reported.

The original Houston ordinance had removed a requirement that police wait up to 30 minutes for ICE agents to pick up people named in civil immigration warrants. The amendment dropped language that explicitly barred that practice and removed a description of ICE administrative warrants as not having been reviewed by a judge.

Abbott's office called the Houston change "a step in the right direction." Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had already sued Houston officials over the policy, arguing that it violated Senate Bill 4, the state law that bars local governments from adopting measures that "materially limit" immigration enforcement.

Dallas also revised its police policy after Abbott's office warned that the city could lose more than $32 million in public safety grants and more than $55 million in World Cup public safety funding. The new policy says officers may ask about immigration status when a person is lawfully detained or arrested, share that information with federal authorities, and assist ICE agents when "reasonable or necessary."

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Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said the department's mission had not changed. "Our officers will follow the law, and our updated policy will affirm that we will cooperate with federal authorities when required," Comeaux said, according to FOX Dallas-Fort Worth. "DPD exists to protect the safety of everyone in Dallas, and we will not stop individuals only to determine their immigration status."

Civil rights groups criticized the pressure campaign. "Houston city council caved to the governor's threats and intimidation," Caro Rivera Nelson, an attorney with the ACLU of Texas, told Reuters. "The effective repeal of Proposition A is a stain on our state."

Abbott's office said the state expects cities to comply with Texas law. "Governor Abbott has been clear: cities in Texas must fully comply with state law and cooperate with federal immigration authorities to keep dangerous criminals off our streets," spokesperson Andrew Mahaleris said.

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