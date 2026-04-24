A series of early morning raids across Southern California on April 23 led to the arrest of more than 40 alleged members and associates of the Mexican Mafia prison gang.

In a multi-agency operation, the FBI and local and federal authorities executed search and arrest warrants at about 30 locations, most of them in Orange County, south of Los Angeles.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 43 people, some already in custody, have been indicted on charges including kidnapping, extortion, trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, operating illegal gambling businesses and a killing last year at a gang-controlled motel in Anaheim.

Among those arrested were Jamie Alvarado, Karina Cesena and Mario Flores. Prosecutors in the Central District of California said they worked for Luis Cardenas, an inmate at Ironwood State Prison who is expected to be arraigned in the coming weeks.

Authorities say Cardenas oversaw the gang's operations in Orange County and within the county jail system. He allegedly used encrypted messaging apps on contraband cellphones to direct Alvarado and others in carrying out the group's activities.

Prosecutors said Cardenas ordered kidnappings and assaults targeting people who fell out of favor with Alvarado, Cesena and others carrying out those directives. Defendants tied to the Mexican Mafia are also accused of shootings and other violent attacks.

The group allegedly distributed narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, through illegal gambling sites known as "slap houses," as well as through affiliated gangs and dealers in Orange County.

Authorities said the organization also ran illegal gambling operations out of strip malls and private residences, collecting extortion payments and using violence to enforce control and provide security.

Prosecutors said Alvarado managed gang-controlled motels and, along with Cesena, directed violent retaliation against gambling operations that failed to pay required "taxes."

During the April 23 raids, authorities seized four kilograms of fentanyl, 54.4 kilograms of methamphetamine, 0.9 kilogram of heroin, three kilograms of cocaine, 25 firearms and more than $30,000 in cash.

"Gang members who murder, extort, kidnap, and traffic drugs and firearms are a menace to our communities," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said. "These arrests reflect ongoing coordination between federal and local law enforcement to target organized crime."

According to ABC 7, the Mexican Mafia was founded in the 1950s in a juvenile detention facility and has since grown into a criminal organization with influence over drug trafficking and extortion within California's prison system.

Prosecutors said 25 of those arrested are expected to make initial court appearances this week, while 12 others already in state custody will appear in the coming weeks.