MIAMI - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed seven more bills into law, adding to a growing list of measures approved during the 2026 legislative session. Most of the new laws are set to take effect on July 1, 2026, unless otherwise specified, continuing the state's fast-paced policy changes across local government, business regulation, and public services.

The package includes a mix of high-profile political measures and more technical changes affecting industries and local governance.

One of the most closely watched laws is SB 1134, which prohibits local governments from funding or promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. The measure bars cities and counties from creating or maintaining DEI offices or initiatives, effectively extending previous restrictions already in place for public universities.

The law takes effect July 1, 2026.

Another bill targets development and land-use decisions, making it more difficult for local governments to deny certain development applications. Under the new rules, officials must clearly document specific reasons for rejecting proposals, limiting discretionary denials and potentially accelerating construction approvals across the state.

This measure also takes effect July 1, 2026.

A third law addresses agricultural and equipment issues. Senate Bill 386 creates a formal process for consumers and manufacturers to resolve disputes over defective farm equipment, aiming to streamline repairs and accountability in Florida's agricultural sector.

It is expected to take effect July 1, 2026.

Another approved measure focuses on tourism and development, clearing the way for large-scale resort projects, including water slide construction at major hotels in Miami Beach.

This law is also tied to the standard July 1, 2026 implementation date.

The governor also signed legislation tied to broader state policy priorities, including measures linked to national security and legal standards. One such law strengthens the state's ability to act against foreign or domestic organizations designated as threats and reinforces restrictions on applying foreign legal systems that conflict with constitutional protections.

This law took effect upon signing in April 2026.

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In addition, lawmakers approved changes connected to identification and election security policies. A separate measure, part of a broader legislative package, will require new symbols on Florida driver's licenses and ID cards indicating citizenship or legal status. That law has a delayed implementation date of Jan. 1, 2027.

Finally, the batch includes administrative and regulatory updates affecting state agencies and industries, continuing a trend in recent years of limiting local authority while expanding statewide oversight.

DeSantis has framed the legislation as part of a broader effort to standardize policy across Florida and reduce what he describes as inconsistent local governance. Critics, including civil rights groups and some Democratic lawmakers, argue that several of the measures, particularly the DEI ban, restrict local decision-making and could face legal challenges.

The seven bills are among nearly 40 laws the governor has signed so far in 2026, with more expected as the legislative session continues.