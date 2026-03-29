Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signaled he may consider another run for the White House, while new polling indicates he remains far behind leading Republican contenders in a potential 2028 primary field.

In an interview with Sean Hannity, DeSantis did not commit to a future campaign but left the door open when asked directly if he would run again. "We'll see," he said. Reflecting on his 2024 bid, he argued the outcome was shaped largely by timing rather than lack of support, pointing to the dominance of Donald Trump in that cycle.

DeSantis said he believed he could have won over a large share of Republican voters in Iowa had Trump not been in the race. "In Iowa, the people that voted for Trump, if he wasn't running, I would have gotten like 90% of those people," he said, describing them as conservative voters aligned with his platform. He added that "the timing didn't work out," but suggested future opportunities remain possible.

“Will you run for president again?”



Ron DeSantis responds.



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Despite that outlook, early polling suggests DeSantis would face a difficult path if he enters the 2028 race. An Emerson College survey of Republican voters in New Hampshire released on Thursday, the first primary state, found him with just 5% support, trailing Vice President JD Vance, who led the field with 43%, as well as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who placed second with 18%.

The poll reflects a broader pattern in which candidates more closely aligned with Trump's political base appear to hold an advantage among Republican voters. Trump's influence has also continued to shape races beyond the presidential level. In Florida, a University of North Florida poll in February found that support for First Lady Casey DeSantis dropped significantly once respondents were informed of Trump's endorsement of Rep. Byron Donalds in a hypothetical gubernatorial race.

"Given Trump's notoriety and high popularity among Republicans, an endorsement from him is likely to decide the race," said Sean Freeder, director of the university's Public Opinion Research Lab, told The Miami Herald at the time.

DeSantis has pointed to his record in Florida as a foundation for any future national campaign. During his tenure, the state has seen a significant shift toward Republican voter registration, with the GOP now holding a substantial advantage over Democrats.