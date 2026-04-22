Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan has stepped down "effective immediately," the Pentagon confirmed Wednesday, marking the latest in a wave of leadership changes that has seen more than a dozen senior military and defense officials removed or replaced in recent months as the United States confronts Iran.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a brief statement that Phelan "is departing the administration," adding that Navy Under Secretary Hung Cao will serve as acting secretary. No reason for the departure was provided.

Phelan's exit comes at a moment of sustained military tension. The United States remains engaged in a fragile standoff with Iran following weeks of escalation in the Middle East, including threats to shipping routes and U.S. positions in the region. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently signaled how quickly the situation could shift, telling reporters U.S. forces are "locked and loaded" if diplomacy collapses and combat operations resume, according to Reuters.

While the Pentagon has not directly linked Phelan's departure to the conflict, his resignation fits into a broader pattern of leadership turnover that has drawn scrutiny in Washington.

Earlier this month, Hegseth removed Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George along with other senior officers, a rare move during an active conflict. The decision prompted immediate backlash on Capitol Hill. Rep. Adam Smith, ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, said the firings "weaken our national security at a time when we can least afford it."

That episode was not isolated. The reshuffle across the Pentagon has now affected more than a dozen senior leaders, including generals, admirals, and high-ranking civilian officials. The Defense Department has not released an official tally, but the cumulative changes represent one of the most significant leadership turnovers in recent years.

Phelan, who was sworn in as the 79th Secretary of the Navy in March 2025, had focused much of his tenure on shipbuilding, modernization, and readiness. At the time, he said the Navy needed to be prepared to "meet the challenges of today and tomorrow," according to an official Navy statement.

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His departure is particularly notable given the Navy's central role in the current crisis. U.S. naval forces have been critical to operations in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important shipping lanes. The region has become a focal point of the confrontation with Iran, with ongoing concerns about energy flows, maritime security, and potential escalation.

At the same time, the conflict is placing visible strain on U.S. military resources. Analyses cited by Business Insider indicate that sustained operations have drawn down key stockpiles of precision-guided munitions, raising concerns among defense planners about long-term readiness.

Against that backdrop, stability in leadership is typically prioritized. Instead, the Pentagon is navigating simultaneous external pressure and internal change.

The Defense Department has not said whether Phelan resigned voluntarily or was asked to step down, and officials have not publicly tied his departure to the broader leadership shakeups or the Iran conflict.