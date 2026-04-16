Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recited a fictional Bible-style passage from the film Pulp Fiction during a Pentagon prayer service, presenting it as a mission-linked invocation loosely tied to scripture, according to multiple reports. The quote, often mistaken for Ezekiel 25:17, is not an actual biblical verse.

Speaking at a worship service inside the Pentagon, Hegseth described what he called a traditional prayer used by A-10 "Sandy" crews during combat search and rescue missions, referencing a recent operation involving a downed pilot in Iran. He introduced the passage as "CSAR 25:17," suggesting it reflected Ezekiel 25:17.

He then recited: "The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men... And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger... and you will know my call sign is Sandy 1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee."

The wording closely mirrors a fictionalized monologue from Pulp Fiction, written by Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary and delivered in the film by Samuel L. Jackson's character. The scene begins with the widely recognized line, "The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men," before culminating in violence. Despite its biblical tone, the passage is largely invented and only loosely inspired by scripture.

By contrast, the actual King James version of Ezekiel 25:17 reads: "And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord." Hegseth's version replaces religious references with military language, framing the passage around unit identity and battlefield duty.

Hegseth quotes fake Pulp Fiction Bible verse during Pentagon sermon pic.twitter.com/ucWDEmY67Z — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) April 16, 2026

Hegseth said the prayer had been shared with him by a mission planner involved in the rescue operation and suggested it had been recited prior to missions. It is unclear whether the passage has any formal or widespread use within military units.

The remarks come amid broader scrutiny of Hegseth's use of religious language in official settings. A report published in late March by Raw Story cited concerns from military chaplains and officials who warned that such framing could discourage dissent and raise constitutional questions about religious neutrality within the armed forces.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. Randy Manner said chaplains reported being sidelined if they did not align with the approach, while one Defense Department official described the internal climate as "terrifying."