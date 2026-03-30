Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing growing concern within the military as chaplains and senior officials warn that his religious framing of the Iran war is creating an environment where dissent is discouraged and may carry professional consequences.

According to a report by Raw Story, Hegseth's remarks at a recent Pentagon prayer service have alarmed religious leaders in uniform. In that address, he said:

"Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation. Give them wisdom in every decision ... and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy"

Retired Army Maj. Gen. Randy Manner told the outlet that he has spoken with "dozens and dozens" of active-duty chaplains who report being sidelined if they do not align with Hegseth's approach. "They feel they can't voice their concerns to their own superiors," Manner said, adding that some chaplains have been excluded from meetings and fear their role in supporting troops' spiritual and moral well-being is being undermined.

An anonymous Defense Department official echoed those concerns, describing the internal climate as "terrifying."

Some officials have raised constitutional concerns, arguing that framing military action in explicitly religious terms risks undermining protections of religious freedom. An unnamed member of a recent Joint Chiefs chairman's leadership team said such rhetoric "flies in the face of the freedom of religion that the Constitution enshrines."

The concerns come as Hegseth faces criticism on other aspects of his leadership. Senator Jack Reed said his decision to block the promotion of four Army officers — two Black men and two women — could violate rules requiring advancement based on merit. "If these reports are accurate... it would be illegal," Reed said, adding that the move reflects a broader pattern of intervention in military processes.

Hegseth has defended his approach as a shift away from what he has called "woke" policies, but critics argue his actions are reshaping the military along ideological lines. At the same time, he has been one of the administration's most vocal proponents of military action against Iran, saying this week, "We negotiate with bombs."

Inside the Pentagon, some officials have responded with skepticism, with reports from The Independent last week claiming that staff have privately referred to him as "Dumb McNamara," a comparison to the Vietnam-era defense secretary.