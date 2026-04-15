Rep. Yassamin Ansari today formally introduced articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of violating his oath of office, endangering U.S. servicemembers and authorizing or enabling unlawful military actions tied to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

In a statement released Wednesday, April 15, Ansari said the impeachment effort was driven by what she described as "unauthorized acts of war" and serious breaches of constitutional authority. "Only Congress can declare war," she said, arguing that recent U.S. military operations in Iran, including a controversial strike in the southern city of Minab, raise urgent legal and ethical concerns.

The resolution outlines six articles of impeachment. These include allegations of engaging in an unauthorized military conflict with Iran, violating the law of armed conflict, mishandling classified or sensitive information, obstructing congressional oversight and abuse of power. The filing also claims Hegseth's actions have undermined trust in the U.S. armed forces and placed troops at heightened risk.

I’ve introduced Articles of Impeachment against Pete Hegseth for violating his oath, endangering U.S. servicemembers, and committing war crimes, including attacks on civilians and a girls’ school in Minab, Iran. Only Congress can declare war; his actions demand immediate removal. pic.twitter.com/DumPolylo2 — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) April 15, 2026

A central focus of the impeachment case is a deadly strike on a girls' school in Minab earlier this year. International reporting, including from Reuters, has indicated that preliminary U.S. assessments suggested American responsibility was likely, though investigations remain ongoing and no final determination has been publicly confirmed.

The incident reportedly resulted in significant civilian casualties, including children, prompting calls from global human rights officials for a full accounting.

Ansari, the first Iranian American Democrat elected to Congress, has positioned the move as both a constitutional challenge and a human rights issue. Her filing argues that failure to act would set a dangerous precedent for executive overreach in matters of war.

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The Pentagon has strongly rejected the allegations. Officials described the impeachment effort as politically motivated and defended the department's conduct, emphasizing that U.S. policy prohibits the intentional targeting of civilians. They also pointed to an internal review into the Minab strike that is still underway.

The impeachment push is unlikely to advance in the Republican-controlled House, where leadership has shown little appetite for pursuing action against Hegseth. Still, the move underscores mounting Democratic pressure over the administration's handling of the Iran conflict and the broader question of congressional authority over military engagement.

As the investigation into the Minab strike continues, the political battle over accountability, war powers and civilian protection is expected to intensify in Washington.