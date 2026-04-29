Three young mariachi musicians whose detention by ICE drew national backlash earlier this year are now headed to one of Texas' most beloved stages, opening for Kacey Musgraves during three sold-out shows at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels.

Antonio, Caleb and Joshua Gámez-Cuéllar, known as The Mariachi Brothers, are scheduled to perform May 3, 4 and 5 before Musgraves takes the stage as part of her Middle of Nowhere album-release concerts. Gruene Hall's schedule lists The Mariachi Brothers at 8 p.m., followed by Musgraves at 9 p.m.

The booking turns a painful immigration case into a public homecoming for the brothers, who were detained with their parents on Feb. 25 during a routine immigration check-in. Caleb, 14, and Joshua, 12, were taken with their parents to the South Texas Residential Center in Dilley, while Antonio, 18, was taken to a facility in Raymondville, according to Texas outlets. The family was released in March after public pressure and help from lawmakers.

Their case drew attention because the family said they entered the United States in May 2023 through the CBP One app, a Biden-era process used by asylum seekers. Their father has said the family fled cartel violence in Mexico and followed legal procedures to seek protection in the U.S. ICE said the family lacked legal permission to remain in the country.

The brothers are not unknown performers. Antonio and Caleb are members of McAllen High School's Mariachi Oro, an award-winning ensemble that has performed at Carnegie Hall and in Washington, D.C. The group has also won multiple state championships, making their detention especially jarring for supporters who saw them as talented Texas students caught inside an aggressive immigration dragnet.

Musgraves, a Texas native whose music has often blended country tradition with Mexican and border-state influences, invited the brothers after their release. She announced the collaboration in an Instagram post, putting the Gámez-Cuéllar brothers on the bill for all three Gruene Hall concerts.

The shows also carry symbolic weight. The final performance falls on Cinco de Mayo, a date often flattened into celebration in the U.S., but this year the stage will include three Mexican-born brothers whose family's asylum case became part of the national debate over Trump administration immigration enforcement.

Rep. Joaquin Castro and other officials criticized the detention earlier this year, arguing the family's case showed the administration was targeting the wrong people. Supporters said the brothers represented the kind of young talent and community connection that immigration policy often ignores.

Now, instead of being defined by detention, the Gámez-Cuéllar brothers will step onto the stage at Texas' oldest continuously operating dance hall with guitars, trumpets and violins in hand. For Musgraves, it is a cultural statement. For the brothers, it is something simpler and bigger: a chance to play.