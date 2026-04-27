Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of imprisoned Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán , drew attention on social media this weekend after sharing an Instagram story featuring a song that mentions both her and her husband.

Coronel, 36, posted a photo from inside a vehicle, wearing a blue strapless silk blouse and sunglasses. The image itself showed Coronel alone, but the audio attached to the post quickly became the focus of online reaction. She used "Netflix and Chill," a track by Chris Jedi, Anuel AA, and ROA that includes lyrics referencing "Emma Coronel" and "El Chapo."

Con dos puta' ando en el Lambo, Bruce Wayne, voy volando

Veinte guagua' blindá' que me van escoltando

Mis diablo' bien armao', 'tán los radios sonando

"Mi Emma coronel", diabla, yo soy tu narco

Intocable como El Chapo

The post did not include a direct written message about Guzmán, who is serving a life sentence at the ADX Florence federal supermax prison in Colorado. Still, Mexican entertainment outlets framed the story as another public nod from Coronel to the man she married in 2007 and with whom she shares twin daughters.

The Instagram story comes months after Coronel returned to the center of public attention through the documentary Married to El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks, released in late 2025. In the film, Coronel spoke about the beginning of her relationship with Guzmán, saying they met when she was about 17 and he was 50.

In the documentary, Coronel also described their wedding as symbolic rather than civil. "It was a symbolic wedding. We did not get married legally. Simple, at my ranch, with my family, music, my cake," she said, according to Infobae. She added that the memory does not bring her excitement, but sadness.

Coronel's public reemergence has been closely watched since her release from U.S. custody in September 2023. She had been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges including conspiracy to launder money and engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker. She was also ordered to serve four years of supervised release.

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Guzmán, one of the most notorious drug traffickers in modern Mexican history, was sentenced in 2019 to life in prison plus 30 years after being convicted in New York on drug trafficking and conspiracy charges. U.S. prosecutors accused him of leading a violent criminal empire that moved massive quantities of drugs into the United States.

Since leaving prison, Coronel has tried to reshape her public image through fashion, media appearances and business ventures. She and actor Rafael Amaya were developing a bilingual scripted series about Guzmán's life, told from Coronel's perspective. Amaya, known for El Señor de los Cielos, is expected to play Guzmán, while Coronel is attached as an executive producer.

Entertainment journalists in Mexico have speculated she will join the cast of the reality "La Mansión VIP." Neither Coronel nor the production of the show has commented on it.