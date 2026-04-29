A new Cato Institute study is challenging one of the most persistent claims in the immigration debate: that immigrants drain the U.S. welfare system. In a three-decade study, the libertarian think tank found that immigrants paid more in taxes than they received in government benefits every year from 1994 through 2023, generating nearly $10.6 trillion more in federal, state, and local tax revenue than they received in government spending.

When the study includes savings on interest payments on debt that did not have to be added, Cato puts the total fiscal impact at $14.5 trillion over 30 years.

"Every year from 1994 to 2023, immigrants have paid more in taxes than they received in benefits," the report states. "Immigrants generated nearly $10.6 trillion more in federal, state, and local taxes than they induced in total government spending."

The finding is politically notable because Cato is not a progressive immigration group, but libertarian organization co-founded by Charles Koch in the 1970s. Its research often favors limited government, free markets, and reduced regulation, and the Koch family has donated millions of dollars to Republican candidates for decades.

The study was written by David J. Bier, Cato's director of immigration studies, along with Michael Howard and Julián Salazar. Their analysis used a model based on work from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to compare taxes paid by immigrants with the cost of public benefits and services.

The report found that immigrants produced a fiscal surplus even though they are more likely than U.S.-born residents to have lower incomes. Cato says that is partly because immigrants work at higher rates, are more likely to be working age, and use fewer old-age benefits than the U.S.-born population.

"The NASEM-Cato model shows that throughout the entire 1994-2023 period, immigrants consumed much less in government benefits than their share of the population would predict," the report says.

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In 2023 alone, Cato estimated that immigrants paid $1.3 trillion in taxes and received $761 billion in benefits, producing a net fiscal surplus of more than $500 billion. The institute also said immigrants reduced U.S. budget deficits by about one-third during the 30-year period.

The report does not argue that all immigration has the same fiscal effect in every state or at every income level. It also does not measure every possible dynamic effect of immigration on growth, productivity, or entrepreneurship. Instead, the authors call their estimate conservative because it focuses on direct fiscal costs and revenue.

The study enters the debate as the Trump administration expands deportations and tightens immigration enforcement. Supporters of stricter immigration policy argue that unauthorized immigration strains schools, hospitals, and local services. Cato's data points in a different direction, arguing that immigrants overall pay more into the system than they take out.

The Washington Post also cited the Cato study in a March column arguing that immigration helps offset the economic pressures of an aging population and declining birthrates. The column noted that immigrants have higher workforce participation rates than U.S.-born residents and make up an important share of U.S. entrepreneurship and patents.

The findings may carry special weight in Latino communities, where immigration enforcement, tax filings, and work authorization have become increasingly connected. A separate Washington Post report this month warned that fear of deportation and new IRS data-sharing practices with ICE could discourage immigrant tax filing, potentially costing the government billions in revenue.