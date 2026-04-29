Mexican authorities have expanded the search for Erika María Guadalupe Herrera Coriand to the United States after prosecutors requested an Interpol red notice in connection with the femicide of Carolina Flores Gómez, a 27-year-old former beauty queen from Baja California who was killed inside her apartment in Mexico City's Polanco neighborhood.

Herrera Coriand, 63, is the mother-in-law of Flores Gómez and the main suspect in the case, according to Mexican reports. The Fiscalía General de la República, the Attorney General's Office, requested the Interpol alert after Mexico City prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant against her for femicide. She has been considered a fugitive since the April 15 killing.

Flores Gómez, who held the title of Miss Teen Universe Baja California 2017, was found dead after being shot in the apartment where she lived with her partner, Alejandro Sánchez Herrera, and their 8-month-old baby. Mexican outlets have reported that a baby monitor captured part of the episode, including the alleged moments before and after the shooting.

Por la Interpol y en 196 países buscan a la suegra y presunta asesina de Carolina Flores.

Erika María Guadalupe Herrera, presunta asesina y suegra de la ex miss Baja California, Carolina Flores Gómez, es buscada en 196 países del mundo por la Interpol, y a solicitud de la… pic.twitter.com/PwF5ZVjvdQ — DRA. MERCEDES PAVON "SUPERMUELITA FIFÍ" (@GARCIPAVON) April 28, 2026

The case has drawn national outrage in Mexico because of the brutality of the crime, the victim's public profile, and the questions surrounding the actions of her partner. According to her mother, Reyna Gómez Molina, Sánchez Herrera was present in the apartment with the baby and waited nearly a day before reporting the killing to authorities. He has said he was afraid and focused on protecting the child.

Herrera Coriand, originally linked to Ensenada, Baja California, had reportedly traveled to Mexico City before the killing. She previously had a local political profile in Ensenada and had been identified in Mexican media as Erika María Guadalupe Herrera Coriand, although authorities have formally referred to her as Erika María "N" under Mexican privacy rules.

Mexico City prosecutors are investigating the death under the femicide protocol, a classification used when a woman is killed because of gender-based violence or circumstances established under Mexican law. The case has also prompted protests and demands for justice from relatives, activists, and residents of Baja California, where Flores Gómez was remembered not only as a former beauty queen but also as a young mother.

As of April 29 in the morning, Herrera Coriand had not been publicly reported captured. Mexican authorities continue to seek her arrest while Flores Gómez's family demands that the killing not become another unsolved femicide.