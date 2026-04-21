A new Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests President Donald Trump is facing deep public skepticism not just over policy but over his temperament as the White House deals with backlash tied to the Iran war and Trump's escalating feud with Pope Leo. The six-day national survey, which ended this Monday, April 20, found Trump's job approval stuck at 36%, matching the lowest level of his current term.

The poll points to a broader concern about how Americans view Trump personally. According to Reuters, only 26% of respondents described Trump as "even-tempered," a strikingly low number for a sitting president managing simultaneous international and political tensions. The survey also found that 51% of Americans said Trump's mental sharpness had worsened over the last year, including sizable shares across party lines.

Reuters reported that the poll was conducted among 4,557 U.S. adults nationwide and had a margin of error of 2 percentage points. The results landed as Trump remains under pressure over the U.S. role in the Iran conflict, which has driven gasoline prices higher and created fresh anxiety about the economy. Just 36% of respondents said they approved of U.S. military strikes against Iran, while only 25% said the strikes made America safer.

The numbers also show that Trump's political problems extend beyond foreign policy. Reuters said only 26% approved of his handling of rising living costs and gasoline prices, underscoring continuing voter frustration over pocketbook issues. That is especially significant because inflation and affordability have remained central concerns for Americans throughout Trump's term.

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The survey also highlighted an awkward contrast for Trump in his public dispute with Pope Leo. Reuters reported that the pope held a 60% favorability rating, well above Trump's standing and higher than several other major American political figures.

The split suggests that Trump's attacks on the pontiff may not be landing well with a broad national audience, particularly at a moment when voters appear to be looking for steadiness rather than confrontation.

Taken together, the Reuters/Ipsos findings paint a picture of a president whose support remains soft at a critical moment. Trump's coalition still holds, but the poll suggests many Americans are increasingly uneasy with his conduct, his judgment and the tone he brings to the office.