The family of Rabbi Nachum Aber, the Brooklyn father of four killed during a trip to Colombia, is demanding answers and working to bring his body home, as authorities in Bogotá continue investigating his violent death.

Aber, 51, was found dead in the Colombian capital days after relatives reported him missing during a visit earlier this month. Officials said his body showed signs of violence, and early indications point to a robbery as a possible motive, though no arrests have been confirmed as of April 30.

For his family, the focus has shifted from the initial shock to a painful, complex process that combines grief, bureaucracy, and a search for justice.

"He was a devoted father and a man of deep faith," members of his community in Brooklyn said in statements shared with U.S. media, describing Aber as someone who traveled frequently to support Jewish communities abroad.

The case has drawn attention in both the United States and Colombia, where officials have pledged a full investigation. Colombian Senator Lorena Ríos Cuéllar called the killing "unacceptable" and urged authorities to carry out a "rigorous, transparent, and effective investigation" to identify those responsible.

Aber's death has also mobilized international Jewish organizations, which has been working with local authorities and the family to ensure the proper handling and return of his remains according to Jewish religious law.

That process has proven difficult. Colombian law requires forensic procedures in homicide cases, and the release of a body can take days or longer while investigators complete autopsies and gather evidence. For families, that delay often becomes one of the most painful parts of the aftermath.

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Aber's relatives are now navigating both governments' systems, coordinating with Colombian officials, U.S. representatives, and religious authorities to secure repatriation. Their goal is to return him for burial as soon as possible, while also ensuring the investigation does not stall.

The killing has renewed concerns about safety for foreign visitors in Colombia. While Bogotá is a major international destination, authorities have acknowledged that some criminal groups target foreigners, particularly those perceived as carrying valuables or unfamiliar with local conditions.

The U.S. State Department has warned travelers about crime risks in Colombia, including robbery and violent attacks in urban areas. Aber's case is now being cited by some community leaders as a reminder of those risks, even as millions of tourists visit the country each year without incident.

For Aber's family, however, the broader context offers little comfort. Their focus remains on accountability.

"We want justice," a family representative said, according to reports, as they continue to press authorities for updates on the investigation.