Colombian authorities have announced a record reward of up to $1.4 million for information leading to the capture of Iván Jacob Idrobo Arrendondo, alias "Marlon," a rebel commander accused of orchestrating a deadly bomb attack, escalating the government's response to a surge in violence linked to armed groups.

Defense Minister Iván Velásquez said the reward targets a senior figure from a dissident faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, which the government blames for the attack. The explosion killed several people and injured others, according to official statements released Sunday.

"This is one of the highest rewards ever offered in Colombia," Velásquez said, underscoring the government's urgency in locating those responsible. Authorities said the suspect is believed to be a key leader operating in a region where FARC dissident groups have maintained a strong presence since the 2016 peace agreement.

The attack, which involved an explosive device detonated in a populated area, has drawn condemnation across Colombia's political spectrum and renewed concerns about the country's fragile security situation. Officials said the bomb targeted civilians and security forces, though details about the intended objective remain under investigation.

President Gustavo Petro condemned the violence and said the government would intensify operations against armed groups that have rejected peace negotiations.

"We will not allow these acts to go unpunished," Petro said in a statement, adding that security forces have been deployed to pursue those responsible and prevent further attacks.

FARC dissident factions, made up of former guerrillas who rejected or abandoned the 2016 peace deal, have continued to operate in remote regions, often competing for control of drug trafficking routes, illegal mining, and territorial influence.

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"Marlon" is identified by Colombian authorities as a senior commander within a dissident faction of the former FARC guerrilla group that rejected the 2016 peace agreement. According to the Defense Ministry, he operates in southwestern Colombia, an area marked by drug trafficking routes, illegal mining, and ongoing clashes between armed groups. Officials say he has risen in influence in recent years, coordinating attacks against security forces and civilians, and is now accused of playing a key role in a recent deadly bombing that prompted the government to issue a record reward for information leading to his capture. Authorities consider him a high-value target as part of broader efforts to contain FARC dissident groups that continue to challenge state control in rural regions.

Security analysts say the size of the reward reflects both the seriousness of the attack and the challenges authorities face in tracking down rebel leaders in difficult terrain.

"This kind of reward is meant to generate actionable intelligence from local communities," a Colombia-based security expert said. "It signals that the government is prioritizing this case at the highest level."

The bombing also puts pressure on Petro's "total peace" strategy, which seeks to negotiate with multiple armed groups simultaneously. Critics argue that ongoing attacks highlight the limits of dialogue with factions that continue to carry out violence while talks are underway.

Human rights groups have warned that civilians often bear the brunt of clashes between armed groups and security forces, particularly in rural areas where state presence remains limited.