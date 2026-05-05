Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards is facing a congressional ethics investigation over allegations involving his conduct toward female aides, according to a person familiar with the matter and statements from his office.

The inquiry, led by the House Ethics Committee, centers on complaints raised by current and former staff members who allege inappropriate workplace behavior. Specific details of the allegations have not been made public, as is typical during the early stages of an ethics review. A spokesman for Edwards confirmed the investigation and said the congressman is cooperating fully. "The congressman welcomes the opportunity to address and refute these allegations," the spokesman said, adding that Edwards "maintains a professional and respectful workplace and takes any concerns seriously."

Edwards, who represents North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, was first elected to Congress in 2022 after serving in the state Senate. His office did not elaborate on the nature of the complaints but emphasized that the lawmaker intends to clear his name through the committee's process.

Since taking office, Edwards has generally supported key Republican priorities associated with Trump-era politics, including conservative positions on immigration, federal spending, and opposition to what Republicans describe as "woke" or DEI-driven policies. However, unlike some more confrontational figures in the MAGA orbit, Edwards has kept a relatively lower national profile and is not typically seen as a leading voice of the movement.

The House Ethics Committee does not typically comment on ongoing investigations, and it remains unclear how long the review could take. Such probes can result in a range of outcomes, from dismissal of the allegations to formal sanctions, depending on the findings.

Congress has faced increased scrutiny in recent years over workplace conduct, particularly following the implementation of reforms aimed at making it easier for staff to report misconduct.

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Those changes included updates to the Congressional Accountability Act, which governs workplace protections on Capitol Hill.

While the details of the allegations against Edwards remain limited, ethics investigations can examine issues ranging from harassment and hostile work environments to misuse of official resources.

Edwards' office reiterated that he is committed to cooperating with investigators and expressed confidence that the process will vindicate him.

"I look forward to the facts coming out," the spokesman said, "and am confident the congressman will be fully cleared."