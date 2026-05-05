The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued The New York Times on Tuesday, accusing the newspaper of violating federal civil rights law by denying a promotion to a White male editor while allegedly relying on diversity, equity, and inclusion goals in its hiring process.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, alleges that the Times passed over an 11-year employee who sought a deputy real estate editor position in early 2025. The EEOC said the editor had extensive experience in real estate journalism but was not advanced to the final interview stage. Every candidate who did advance, according to the agency, was not a White male.

The agency said the Times ultimately hired an outside candidate it described as a non-White woman with "little to no experience in real estate journalism," despite that experience being listed as a requirement for the role. The EEOC also alleged that the person selected was rated less favorably than two other final candidates by the company's own interview panel.

"No one is above the law, including 'elite' institutions," EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas said in a statement. "There is no such thing as 'reverse discrimination'; all race or sex discrimination is equally unlawful." Lucas added that "there is no diversity exception" to federal law barring employment decisions motivated by race or sex.

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The complaint accuses the Times of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits workplace discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. The EEOC said it filed the lawsuit after attempting to reach a settlement through its administrative conciliation process.

The Times rejected the allegations. Danielle Rhoades Ha, the company's senior vice president of communications, told CBS News that the paper "categorically rejects the politically motivated allegations brought by the Trump administration's EEOC." She said the Times' employment practices are "merit-based" and focused on "recruiting and promoting the best talent in the world."

The lawsuit lands amid a broader Trump administration push against DEI programs in government and private companies. The case reflects Lucas' shift at the EEOC, including a focus on discrimination claims involving White workers and challenges to corporate diversity initiatives. The EEOC is seeking an order requiring the Times to stop the alleged unlawful practices, as well as back pay, future lost pay, and punitive damages for the employee.