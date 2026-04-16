Bettina Anderson celebrated her upcoming wedding to Donald Trump Jr. with a bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago, in an event that blended Palm Beach society ritual with the visibility that comes from marrying into one of the country's most watched political families, with the presence of her future sisters-in-law from the Trump family.

According to People, the shower was an "Enchanted Garden" luncheon held at the Palm Beach club on Sunday, with about 60 to 100 guests expected and a guest list that mixed socialites, family members, and Trump-world regulars.

The setting leaned into that theme.

As it can be seen from the images shared on Wednesday afternoon by the attendees, the ballroom was filled with florals, with guests moving between indoor spaces and outdoor areas as the luncheon unfolded. At the center of the tablescape was a large mint-green cake with white detailing, one of the visual focal points of the afternoon. Guests also reportedly left with luxury gift bags containing skincare, clothing, and other upscale items.

What drew immediate attention, beyond the flowers and the cake, was who showed up. People reported that Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump attended, along with Marla Maples, Donald Trump's second wife and Tiffany's mother.

Those names gave the shower the look of a family milestone being formally embraced by key women in the Trump orbit. Melania Trump did not attend, according to People, though that absence was reported through unnamed sources rather than a public explanation.

The meal was equally polished. People reported that guests were served burrata salad, followed by chicken roulade as the main course, with mixed berries for dessert. The party took place in Mar-a-Lago's smaller ballroom and was hosted by Yaz Hernandez, Amy Phelan, and Audrey Gruss. In Palm Beach terms, it was less an over-the-top blowout than a carefully curated afternoon meal with wedding symbolism built into every course and decorative flourish.

Fashion also became part of the conversation around the event.

Anderson as wearing a simple white gown, while Donald Trump Jr. appeared in a blue suit without a tie. The same report said many attendees leaned into floral and theatrical looks that echoed the garden theme, underlining that the shower was styled as much for photographs as for the guests in the room.

The shower also served as another public marker of how quickly Anderson has moved into the Trump family's social circle. Anderson and Don Trump Jr. revealed their engagement publicly in December 2025. The couple hasn't announced the wedding date or place, although there is speculation that it will take place in Mar-a-Lago as well.