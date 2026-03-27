The Mexican government rejected accusations of human trafficking tied to its agreement to continue receiving Cuban doctors, responding to criticism from Republican Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart and defending its agreements as lawful and transparent.

In a social media post, the Mexican embassy in the United States said its healthcare partnerships "ensure direct compensation for medical professionals and dignified working conditions," adding that "foreign workers have the same rights and conditions as Mexican workers under Mexican law."

The post came after Díaz-Balart accused Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum of being "complicit in human trafficking," citing U.S. policy targeting Cuba's overseas medical programs.

Mexico rejects these allegations. Our healthcare partnerships ensure direct compensation for medical professionals and dignified working conditions, fully respecting workers' rights. Foreign workers have the same rights and conditions as Mexican workers under Mexican law.



We… https://t.co/fxqvLVeoXC — Embassy of Mexico in the U.S. (@EmbamexEUA) March 27, 2026

Díaz-Balart's criticism echoes broader concerns raised by U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has described Cuba's deployment of doctors abroad as a "form of human trafficking." The programs, which send Cuban medical professionals to countries across Latin America and beyond, have long been a point of tension between Washington and Havana.

Mexico, however, defended the initiative as a necessary response to gaps in its healthcare system, particularly in rural areas. Speaking earlier this week, Sheinbaum said Cuban doctors have played a key role in reaching underserved communities, noting that "it's hard to get Mexican doctors and specialists to go out to many rural areas where we need medical specialists, and the Cubans are willing to work there."

The dispute comes amid a broader geopolitical standoff over Cuba, as the United States continues to pressure countries in the region to cut ties with the island's government. Díaz-Balart has warned that nations supporting Cuba's medical missions could face consequences, including visa restrictions and funding cuts under U.S. law.

Mexico has taken a different approach, maintaining that its cooperation with Cuba is both sovereign and humanitarian. In recent weeks, the country has sent aid shipments to the island and explored ways to continue supporting it despite U.S. pressure. Sheinbaum has argued that sanctions targeting Cuba risk harming civilians, saying "you can't hurt the people just because you disagree with the government."

The debate over Cuban medical missions is unfolding as the island faces a deepening economic and energy crisis, with widespread blackouts and strain on its healthcare system. Countries such as Canada have also moved to provide assistance, underscoring the regional impact of the situation.