The United States has sharply increased intelligence-gathering flights off the coast of Cuba in recent months, according to a CNN analysis of publicly available aviation data, a development that is drawing new attention amid growing tensions between Washington and Havana.

CNN reported that the U.S. Navy and Air Force have conducted at least 25 surveillance missions near Cuba since Feb. 4, citing flight tracking data from FlightRadar24. Many of the flights reportedly took place near Havana and Santiago de Cuba, with some aircraft operating within roughly 40 miles of the island's coastline.

The flights are notable not only because of their frequency but also because such visible military intelligence activity near Cuba had been relatively uncommon in recent years. CNN's analysis found that the missions involved both manned surveillance aircraft and drones, including sophisticated military platforms commonly used for signals intelligence and maritime monitoring.

Among the aircraft reportedly identified were the U.S. Navy's P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance planes, the Air Force's RC-135V Rivet Joint surveillance aircraft, and the MQ-4C Triton drone, an unmanned aircraft used for broad-area maritime intelligence collection. These aircraft are often deployed in global hotspots, including around Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

Neither the Pentagon nor U.S. Southern Command has publicly detailed the exact objectives of the missions. CNN reported that defense officials declined to comment on the operations.

The increase comes during a period of renewed pressure by President Donald Trump's administration on Cuba. In recent months, the administration has expanded sanctions targeting Cuban military-linked companies and state entities while senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have adopted increasingly aggressive rhetoric toward Havana.

Trump has repeatedly framed Cuba as a national security concern and has tied the island's government to broader instability in Latin America. The administration has also intensified military and anti-cartel operations throughout the Caribbean region under a broader campaign known as Operation Southern Spear.

Cuban officials have pushed back strongly against suggestions that the island poses any military threat to the United States. Havana has historically accused Washington of using surveillance flights and sanctions as tools of political pressure and intimidation.

The flights are also unfolding against the backdrop of one of the iciest periods in U.S.-Cuba relations in years.

The surveillance activity has sparked speculation among analysts and Cuba watchers online, particularly because the flights appear to have accelerated shortly after major U.S. military repositioning in the Caribbean earlier this year. However, no evidence has emerged suggesting imminent military action against Cuba.

Experts note that surveillance flights themselves are not unusual in international military operations. The United States routinely conducts intelligence missions in international airspace near geopolitical rivals and strategic regions. Still, the concentration and visibility of the recent missions near Cuba have raised eyebrows because of how abruptly they appeared.

Flight tracking enthusiasts and open-source intelligence analysts have increasingly used publicly available radar data to monitor military activity around the world. In this case, much of the reporting relied on tracking data from civilian aviation monitoring platforms, which can sometimes detect military aircraft when transponders are active.