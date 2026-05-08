Mark Hamill is apologizing after a social media post showing President Donald Trump in a grave triggered a swift backlash from the White House and conservative commentators, turning the Star Wars actor's latest anti-Trump broadside into a wider fight over political rhetoric, celebrity activism, and the line between satire and violent imagery.

Hamill, best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars Saga, posted an apparently AI-generated image on his verified Bluesky account showing Trump lying in a shallow grave surrounded by daisies, with a headstone reading "Donald J. Trump 1946-2024" and the words "If Only" written across the image. The actor paired the image with a caption saying Trump should live long enough to see a devastating midterm loss, face accountability, be impeached, convicted, and "disgraced in the history books."

I guess Luke Skywalker was not just the biological son of Darth Vader, but took on the depth of Vader's evil heart. Hollywood produces some sick, sick people. This level of hate is demonic. https://t.co/69MgtdJGsE — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 7, 2026

The post was later deleted. Hamill then apologized and clarified that he was not wishing death on Trump. "Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead," Hamill wrote, adding that he wanted Trump to live long enough to be held accountable and saying he was sorry for any offense caused by the image.

Accurate Edit for Clarity:"He should live long enough to... be held accountable for his... crimes." Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate.💙-mh



[image or embed] — Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) May 7, 2026 at 3:11 PM

Then he repeated his original text:

He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes.

Long enough to realize he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore.

The White House sharply condemned the post, calling Hamill "one sick individual" and connecting the image to what it described as dangerous rhetoric against Trump on X.

The White House also referenced recent threats and assassination attempts against the president, including the 2024 rally shooting in which Trump was wounded, a 2024 golf course incident involving an armed man, and a 2025 attack connected to the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The backlash landed just days after Hamill appeared alongside Barack Obama in a lighthearted Star Wars Day promotional video for the Obama Presidential Center, giving critics another political thread to pull.

Obama and Hamill teamed up for two videos released around May 4 to promote the center's opening in Chicago. The 19-acre South Side campus is scheduled to open June 19 and includes a museum, library, park, playground, art installations, restaurants, and a 60,000-square-foot athletic facility with a full basketball court.

In the videos, Obama and Hamill used Star Wars references and jokes to highlight the center's civic mission. Obama described it as more than a museum, framing it as a place meant to inspire people to take action in their communities.

Hamill has long been one of Hollywood's most visible Trump critics. His social media presence often mixes pop culture references with political attacks, and he has frequently used Star Wars imagery to criticize Trump and Republicans.