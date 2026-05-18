President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown is heading into a major Senate test this week as Republicans push a fast-track funding package that would pour nearly $72 billion into immigration enforcement, including tens of billions for ICE and Border Patrol operations through 2029.

The proposal is not a routine spending bill. It is a reconciliation package, meaning Republicans are trying to move it through the Senate with a simple majority instead of the 60 votes normally needed to overcome a filibuster. That makes the bill one of the clearest attempts yet to lock in Trump's immigration agenda without Democratic support.

The Congressional Budget Office said the two Senate committee proposals would increase deficits by about $71.7 billion, with $32.5 billion coming from the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee section and $39.2 billion from the Judiciary Committee section. The money would fund Customs and Border Protection, ICE, the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department, and, at least in the original draft, the Secret Service.

For ICE, the numbers are huge. Roll Call reported that the package includes roughly $38.2 billion for the agency, including $30.7 billion through the Judiciary Committee text for hiring, training, transportation, facilities, fleet maintenance, information technology, and cooperation with local police under the 287(g) program.

The American Action Forum, a center-right policy group, broke down the package as $22.3 billion for CBP, $7.5 billion for ICE through the Homeland Security panel, $30.7 billion for ICE through the Judiciary panel, plus additional money for DHS and DOJ.

The bill follows a bitter DHS funding fight in which Democrats demanded more oversight and operational guardrails for immigration agents after fatal shootings involving enforcement officers. Reuters reported in April that Republicans moved toward the reconciliation route after those negotiations stalled.

That is why this week's action could become a political flashpoint. Republicans are framing the package as a way to restore and expand enforcement funding after Democrats blocked a regular appropriations path. Democrats are expected to attack the bill as an end run around normal spending rules and an expansion of ICE power without enough oversight.

The package already hit one major procedural snag. The Senate parliamentarian ruled that a $1 billion White House security proposal tied to Trump's planned East Wing renovation and ballroom could not remain in the bill as written because it does not comply with reconciliation rules. The Associated Press reported that Republicans plan to revise the provision while the broader immigration enforcement package remains largely intact.

Reuters reported that the blocked $1 billion request had been attached to the larger $72 billion package and was promoted as Secret Service security funding, even as Democrats criticized it as taxpayer money connected to Trump's ballroom project.

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The key question now is how much of the ICE and border package survives Senate procedural review. Under reconciliation rules, provisions must have a direct budgetary impact and cannot be merely policy changes disguised as spending. That gives the parliamentarian enormous influence over what Republicans can keep in the bill.

If the package advances, it would give Trump's immigration operation a long-term funding stream far beyond the normal annual appropriations cycle. It could expand detention capacity, increase hiring, strengthen deportation operations and deepen partnerships between ICE and local law enforcement agencies.

For Democrats, that is exactly the danger. For Republicans, it is the point.

The fight now moves from political messaging to Senate procedure, where the most consequential immigration bill of Trump's second term could be shaped not only by lawmakers, but by the chamber's rules referee.

This massive Republican-backed immigration spending bill also includes funding tied to Trump's controversial White House ballroom project. According to the legislation unveiled by Senate Republicans, the package contains more than $38 billion for ICE, alongside $1 billion allocated to the Secret Service for "security adjustments and upgrades" connected to the White House East Wing modernization and ballroom expansion project. Critics, including House Democrats, have attacked the measure as combining aggressive immigration enforcement spending with what they describe as a luxury construction project tied to Trump's political brand.