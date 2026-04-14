Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar warned that the U.S. immigration crackdown is directly affecting Christian communities, saying in a post on X that "this immigration crisis has already reached our churches" and that millions of believers could face deportation.

Her comments come amid renewed tensions between the president and religious conservatives following backlash over an AI-generated image depicting him as a Christ-like figure which was deleted on Monday night.

In the post, Salazar cited data from religious organizations, writing that "1 in 12 Christians in America is either undocumented or has a family member who is," adding that "millions of Christians [are] potentially at risk of deportation."

She framed the issue as both political and moral, stating that "immigration is also a matter of conscience" and invoking scripture to argue that "if one part suffers, every part suffers with it."

🚨 Evangelical and Catholic Christians: this immigration crisis has already reached our churches.🚨



Did you know 1 in 12 Christians in America is either undocumented or has a family member who is?



That is millions of Christians potentially at risk of deportation.

Many have… — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 13, 2026

Salazar's warning is consistent with previous statements in which she has linked immigration enforcement to the stability of religious institutions. In February, she said current policies could lead to "the largest forced exodus of Christians in the history of the United States," citing cases in which immigrants avoided attending church services out of fear of detention.

"One in 12 Christians... means that we're talking about 10 million Christians who are at risk of deportation," she said at the time.

Her position reflects a broader effort to reconcile support for border enforcement with concerns about its social impact. Salazar has backed stricter measures targeting criminal activity but has also promoted legislative reform through her "Dignity Act," which would allow certain undocumented immigrants to obtain legal status under specific conditions, including financial penalties and background checks.

The proposal has drawn sharp criticism from some conservative figures, who have labeled it "amnesty" and targeted Salazar with online abuse and threats. In response, she has defended her stance, writing that "when death threats and hate replaces debate, it becomes the last refuge of cowards" and emphasizing that she "stand[s] on facts and values."

The current debate reflects broader divisions within the Republican Party over immigration policy and its political and social implications.