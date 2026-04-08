Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar is forcefully rejecting claims that her bipartisan immigration proposal amounts to "amnesty" for undocumented immigrants as divisions within the Republican Party deepen over the legislation.

The DIGNITY Act, co-sponsored with Veronica Escobar, has drawn sharp criticism from some conservative lawmakers and immigration groups, who argue it would legalize millions of undocumented immigrants. On Wednesday, Salazar clashed with one of them, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX), who claimed on X that "The Dignity Act is mass amnesty and would constitute a terrible betrayal of our voters."

Salazar pushed back directly, accusing critics of mischaracterizing the bill:

"Calling the DIGNITY Act 'amnesty' isn't just wrong. It's a deliberate distortion and it exposes just how little you know about the bill," she said, urging opponents to "READ. THE. BILL. BEFORE. YOU. OPEN. YOUR. MOUTH."

READ. THE. BILL. BEFORE. YOU. OPEN. YOUR. MOUTH.



Calling the DIGNITY Act “amnesty” isn’t just wrong. It’s a deliberate distortion and it exposes just how little you know about the bill.



This is enforcement first: zero tolerance for criminals, permanent border security, and… https://t.co/mWYBWEbup0 — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 7, 2026

Several conservative groups have echoed Gill's criticisim. The Immigration Accountability Project said the bill is "amnesty for millions of illegal aliens," while the Center for Immigration Studies estimated it could apply to more than 12 million people, with additional increases over time.

Salazar framed the legislation as enforcement-driven rather than permissive in her response on X. "This is enforcement first: zero tolerance for criminals, permanent border security, and hard, earned requirements to step forward and face the law," she said, adding that the goal is to protect American workers and restore control to the system. She has contrasted that approach with what she described as the current status quo, arguing that "amnesty is the chaos... no control, no accountability."

In a previous statement released by her office in March, Salazar emphasized that the bill does not include a pathway to citizenship. "The Dignity Act is a serious, balanced solution: no amnesty, no path to citizenship, but a legal status for those who have worked, paid taxes, and contributed to our economy," she said, positioning the proposal as a compromise after decades of failed reform efforts.

Supporters of the bill, including a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers and business and community leaders, have described it as a "pragmatic" attempt to address labor shortages, border enforcement and the legal status of long-term residents. Rep. Escobar called it "a bipartisan solution that strengthens our economy, secures our nation, and reflects what the American people are demanding."