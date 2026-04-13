Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar has reportedly received death threats amid a wave of backlash from the MAGA base over her immigration proposal, underscoring deepening divisions within the GOP on the issue.

According to POLITICO, Salazar has been targeted with online abuse and threats, including messages labeling her a "RINO" (Republican in Name Only). The reaction centers on her bipartisan "Dignity Act," which conservative critics have denounced as "amnesty."

Salazar addressed the backlash in a post on X over the weekend, writing: "You can disagree with me all you want. That's DEMOCRACY. But when death threats and hate replaces debate, it becomes the last refuge of cowards." She added, "I don't bow to intimidation. I only stand on facts and values."

You can disagree with me all you want. That’s DEMOCRACY.



But when death threats and hate replaces debate, it becomes the last refuge of cowards. It tells you everything you need to know.



I don’t bow to intimidation. I only stand on facts and values.



That’s how AMERICA… — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 11, 2026

The proposal at the center of the controversy would allow certain undocumented immigrants who entered the United States before 2021 to obtain legal status and work permits, provided they pay restitution and back taxes. The measure does not include a pathway to citizenship, a distinction Salazar has repeatedly emphasized.

"Let's give them dignity, not amnesty," Salazar told Politico, arguing the bill targets workers in sectors such as construction, hospitality and agriculture while maintaining enforcement against criminals.

Despite those provisions, opposition from conservative lawmakers and activists has intensified. Rep. Brandon Gill described the bill as a "mass amnesty" measure, while commentator Laura Loomer warned it could alienate Republican voters. "I think [the proposal] is going to cause people to suppress their vote," Loomer said.

The dispute has exposed broader tensions within the party. As reported by The Hill, moderate Republicans view the legislation as a potential way to regain support among Hispanic voters, while hard-liners argue any legal status for undocumented immigrants undermines promises of mass deportations.

Salazar herself has framed the issue in electoral terms, saying Republicans need Hispanic voters to remain competitive nationally.

The backlash reflects a broader shift in the party's immigration debate. Some Republican leaders have begun recalibrating messaging after recent enforcement actions, including high-profile incidents in Minnesota, drew public scrutiny.

Supporters of the bill, including a bipartisan group of lawmakers and business organizations, have described it as a pragmatic response to labor shortages and longstanding gaps in immigration policy.

Despite the escalating rhetoric, the legislation faces long odds in Congress.