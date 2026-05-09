Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly intensified her criticism of President Donald Trump's handling of the Iran war on Thursday, saying the president has "lost all credibility" on the conflict and accusing him of sending contradictory messages as the fighting and diplomatic negotiations continue.

Speaking with Tucker Carlson on the latest episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly said she no longer trusted Trump's public statements about the war or the prospects for a negotiated settlement with Tehran.

"I don't trust a word President Trump says about this anymore," Kelly said, arguing that repeated declarations that the war was effectively over had been followed by new threats of escalation.

Kelly's remarks marked her strongest criticism yet of Trump's foreign policy approach and came just days after she publicly urged the president to abandon what she described as ineffective pressure tactics against Iran. During an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" earlier this week, Kelly criticized Trump's "sh*t-talking" approach toward Tehran and said the administration should "give the Iranians the deal they want" if it meant stabilizing energy prices and ending the conflict.

"These guys can't be bullied," she said.

The comments reflect a broader strain between Trump and several influential conservative media figures who have opposed the administration's handling of the Iran war. In recent weeks, Trump has publicly attacked critics inside the MAGA movement, including Kelly, Carlson and other commentators questioning the military campaign and its economic consequences.

Kelly's criticism has unfolded gradually over the past several months. In April, she rebuked Trump over a social media image depicting him in a religious context, calling the post "blasphemous" and accusing the president of crossing a line with religious symbolism.

The Iran conflict, however, has become the sharpest dividing line between Trump and segments of the conservative media coalition that once strongly supported him. Kelly has repeatedly argued that the economic effects of the war, particularly rising gas prices and inflation concerns, are alienating voters.

Trump has continued defending the administration's strategy, insisting negotiations with Iran are progressing and that military pressure remains necessary to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.