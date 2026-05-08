Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson described President Donald Trump as "incompetent" during an interview with Megyn Kelly on Thursday, while arguing that Democratic leaders such as Gavin Newsom could pose a greater long-term threat because they are "more malicious" and politically capable.

The comments came during Thursday's episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," where Kelly referenced Trump's declining approval ratings and concerns among Republicans about the upcoming midterm elections. "Trump's terrible approval numbers with the midterms, all but lost already. What happens to Trump now?" Kelly asked.

Carlson responded by cautioning against assuming political outcomes are predetermined. "We're just not good at predicting the future," he said, before noting that Trump "turns 80 next month."

"You know, and I hope he's a great birthday. I don't wish Trump ill, however, he will be gone relatively soon, and we'll still have this country," Carlson said. "I don't think things are going well and well, I think they could be a lot worse."

Carlson then contrasted Trump with other political figures he described as more dangerous. "Imagine other leaders who are both malicious and competent," he said. "Trump is incompetent. Gavin Newsom is not incompetent. And he's more malicious than Trump. I think he's far less transparent than Trump."

The remarks are the latest sign of growing tensions between Carlson and Trump amid divisions within conservative media over the administration's handling of the Iran war. Carlson has repeatedly criticized Trump's rhetoric and military posture toward Iran, accusing the president of abandoning the "America First" principles that helped define his political rise.

Last month, Trump publicly attacked Carlson after the commentator criticized an Easter social media post threatening Iran and mocking its leadership. Trump called Carlson "a low IQ person" and "a fool," saying he no longer responded to Carlson's calls and accusing him of not understanding the conflict.

Carlson had described Trump's Easter message as "vile on every level," arguing that the president risked turning the confrontation with Iran into a religious conflict by mocking Islam. "No president should mock Islam," Carlson said at the time.

The feud escalated further in April when a newsletter published by Carlson's media company suggested Trump may be under extraordinary pressure from Israel to continue the war with Iran. While the newsletter stopped short of directly accusing Israel of blackmail, it argued Trump appeared to be facing pressure "dark enough to make him abandon his campaign promises."