Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran won't be able to control the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway through which about 20% of the global energy goes through, after officers in Tehran said they intend to.

Speaking on ABC's Good Morning America, Rubio said "the Iranians are threatening to set up a permanent system in the Strait of Hormuz where they get to decide who goes through international waters."

SECRETARY RUBIO: The world should take note of Iran’s threats to set up a system in the Strait where they control who goes through international waters.



They have more at stake there than us. Very little of our energy comes through there. The rest of the world gets a lot more. pic.twitter.com/1CvgCEDrRg — Department of State (@StateDept) March 30, 2026

"That will never be allowed to happen. The rest of the world should take note. They have more at stake there than we do. Very little of our energy comes through there. The rest of the world gets a lot more," he added.

The remarks follow a statement from Iranian Vice Preisdent Mohamed Reza Aref, who said "the Hormuz Strait regime will no longer be as it was in the past."

"The government is determined to turn the achievements on the ground into stable economic and security benefits for the country," he added.

In fact, another report noted that Tehran has already charged ship operators $2 million to go through the key waterway through which about 20% of the world's energy goes through, citing the cost of the war.

Bloomberg detailed that some ships have paid the charges, but details about the mechanism and currency used are not clear. Payments have been made discreetly, and only a small number of vessels have made it through.

Specialized outlet Argus Media also reported on the development, detailing that parliament member Alaeddin Boroujerdi said on Sunday that the country has the right to demand such a charge, which also "shows the power and the right that the Islamic Republic of Iran has."

Elsewhere, Iran's demands to end the war with the U.S. and Israel reportedly include the recognition of its right to collecting fees, according to another report.

In the meantime, the country launched what it described a "Janfada," or "Sacrificing Life" campaign to recruit volunteers to fight a potential ground operation by U.S. forces.

"Simultaneously with the threats of the American-Zionist enemy against the islands and borders of Iran, the national Janfada campaign has been launched to declare readiness to defend the country's territory," reads a text message sent to people in Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal.