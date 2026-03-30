A man with no criminal record who entered the United States legally and has spent a decade pursuing an asylum claim was transported across multiple states in federal custody under conditions that raise concerns about detainee treatment during transfers, according to a new report.

The account describes a multi-day journey through Florida, Texas, Arizona and California involving prolonged restraint, overcrowding, sleep deprivation and limited access to food, water and medical care. The man reported that he "didn't sleep for days" due to constant movement and lack of space.

The transfer began March 14 at a Florida detention site known as "Alligator Alcatraz," where the man was held in a transfer unit for four days without access to a shower or phone, according to the notes reviewed by Meidas Touch. On March 18, he and other detainees were flown to Texas and then transported by bus, where they were reportedly handcuffed for up to 14 hours without food or water.

At multiple stops, detainees were held in crowded conditions. In one Arizona facility, 46 people were placed in a space designed for 25, with one toilet available. Some were forced to stand. The man said he spent one night leaning against a wall because there was no room to lie down.

The notes also describe cases of untreated medical issues, including a detainee with a swollen wrist who did not receive pain relief and an elderly man who fainted during transit and was not evaluated. There was no indication of routine medical screening during the transfer period.

The account also points to breakdowns in communication. The detainee locator system did not reflect the man's location for approximately two days, and his attorney was not notified of his transfer until after he had already been moved between facilities.

Conditions improved upon his arrival at the California City Processing Center, where he reported access to showers, outdoor time and communication with the outside world, describing it as "much better."

The Florida facility where the transfer began has also come under scrutiny. Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Richard Durbin recently called for an investigation last week into allegations that detainees at "Alligator Alcatraz" were subjected to punitive confinement in a structure known as "the box," where individuals were allegedly held in stress positions "for hours at a time, in direct sunlight with no access to food or water."

The case comes to surface as the Trump administration adjusts broader asylum policies. Officials lifted a pause on most asylum applications over the weekend, while maintaining restrictions for nationals of countries subject to travel limits.

Advocates have argued that such policies, combined with detention practices, can complicate legal processes for individuals who are complying with immigration requirements.