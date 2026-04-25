The Mexican wrestling community is mourning the death of Cándido Robles Cruz, the retired luchador known to generations of fans as Gran Markus Jr., one of the most recognizable heavyweights of the 1990s and a member of the celebrated trio La Ola Blanca.

Robles Cruz died Friday, April 24, in Guadalajara, his hometown, according to Mexican media reports and public tributes from figures close to the wrestling community. He was 72. The official cause of death has not been released, although several reports said his health had declined in recent years due to complications related to diabetes.

His death was confirmed publicly by Edgar Alejandre, head of public relations for CODE Jalisco and a TUDN boxing announcer, who described him as "a great heavyweight wrestler" and "one of those great rudos you no longer see in lucha libre," according to Milenio and El Heraldo de México.

Known as "El Tráiler Asesino" because of his imposing size and in-ring presence, Gran Markus Jr. became a familiar name during an era when Mexican wrestling still carried the atmosphere of packed arenas, masks, grudges and Sunday-night family television. His persona was that of a classic rudo, powerful, intimidating and theatrical, but colleagues remembered him as approachable with fans outside the ring.

Gran Marcus Jr., el Hijo del Gladiador and Dr. Wagner Jr formed Ola Blanca

Robles Cruz was born in Guadalajara on Aug. 14, 1953. He made his professional wrestling debut in 1977 under the name Tony Benetto before joining Empresa Mexicana de Lucha Libre, the promotion later known as Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, or CMLL.

In 1987, he adopted the masked character Gran Markus Jr., presented in storyline as the son of Gran Markus, though the two were not related by blood. The move reshaped his career and helped turn him into a national figure in Mexican wrestling.

His peak came in the 1990s, when he joined El Hijo del Gladiador and Dr. Wagner Jr. to form La Ola Blanca, a trio that became one of CMLL's memorable teams of the decade. The group won the CMLL World Trios Championship in 1994 after defeating Los Brazos, and Gran Markus Jr. later also held the CMLL World Tag Team Championship with El Hijo del Gladiador.

His career also included multiple reigns as Mexican National Heavyweight Champion and a Mexican National Tag Team Championship run with Rayo de Jalisco Jr., according to wrestling title histories compiled in biographical records.

One of the defining moments of his career came on June 29, 1997, when he lost his white mask to Mil Máscaras in a lucha de apuestas, the high-stakes format in which Mexican wrestlers wager their mask or hair. In lucha libre, losing a mask is not just a result. It is a public unmasking, a ritual that can end one chapter of a wrestler's mythology and begin another.

#EnUnDíaComoHoy pero de 1997, ‘Mr. Personalidad’ Mil Máscaras derrotaba y desenmascaraba a Gran Markus Jr. tras un gran mano a mano de apuestas en el mítico Toreo de Cuatro Caminos.



Esa noche conocíamos el rostro de Cándido Robles Cruz, ‘El Trailer Asesino.’ pic.twitter.com/Qz92sLCsCS — Lucha Libre Y Ya (@LuchaLibreYYa) June 29, 2025

After that loss, Gran Markus Jr. continued working, including rivalries with Los Brazos, before gradually reducing his schedule in the 2000s. He eventually retired from the ring and, according to El Heraldo de México, spent his later years selling masks and official merchandise while dealing with health problems, including severe vision issues linked to diabetes.

Tributes from fans, wrestling pages and former colleagues spread across social media after the news broke, many remembering him as part of a generation of wrestlers who helped define CMLL's heavyweight scene before the rise of today's more globalized lucha libre industry.

¡Buena tercia! Canek, Fuerza Guerrera y Gran Markus Jr. #FotoDelRecuerdo pic.twitter.com/amtH6734Ry — Lucha Libre Y Ya (@LuchaLibreYYa) December 1, 2024

Gran Markus Jr. leaves behind a legacy tied to the old-school power of Mexican wrestling: the mask, the arena, the rivalry and the larger-than-life rudo who could make a crowd roar before the first hold was even locked in.