Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said he would move to prevent Donald Trump to use military action to take over Greenland if the president authorizes "kinetic action" for that purpose.

Speaking on CNBC, Tillis was consulted about his take on a remark by fellow Sen. Mitch McConnell, who said some GOP lawmakers would move to impeach him if he moved on Greenland. "Are you in that camp?" Tillis was asked.

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2026

"I'm not going to go to impeachment (...) Let's say it was a kinetic action or some sort of increased military presence, I'd go for a War Powers resolution. I think we can easily get veto-proof majorities," Tillis said.

The remarks come as Trump has again brought his intention to take over Greenland to the forefront of the political agenda. He has argued that Greenland is essential for "national security," citing its Arctic location and mineral resources, despite the U.S. already maintaining a military presence there through NATO arrangements.

Trump said earlier this week that he no longer felt bound to think "purely of peace," a remark he linked to not having received a Nobel Peace Prize, and told Norway's prime minister he wanted "complete and total control" of Greenland. He has also warned that European countries opposing his plans could face new tariffs.

Trump's threats have prompted swift responses in Europe. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that Trump's proposed tariffs tied to Greenland were "a mistake especially between long-standing allies," adding that "a deal is a deal" and warning that undermining trust would benefit strategic rivals. She said the European Union's response would be "unflinching, united and proportional."

Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, echoed von del Leyen's statements, telling lawmakers that "the worst may still be ahead of us," while stressing that Copenhagen has consistently sought cooperation. Thousands of Greenlanders have protested in recent days against any effort to place the island under U.S. control.

Trump, however, has insisted that U.S. control of Greenland is "imperative for National and World Security," arguing that Russia and China are increasing their presence in the Arctic—claims both Denmark and other allies dispute.

On Tuesday Trump also shared images on his Truth Social platform depicting Canada, Greenland and Venezuela as part of United States territory.

The map, overlaid with U.S. symbols, was posted alongside another doctored image showing Trump planting an American flag in Greenland, flanked by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The accompanying text read, "Greenland US Territory Est 2026."