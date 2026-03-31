Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego slammed White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller over a report claiming that ICE will send agents to Marine corps graduation events in South Carolina.

"Stephen Miller is so desperate to hit his quota he can't even let Marines see their families what may be the last time before deployment to a war zone," Gallego said in a social media publication.

Stephen Miller is so desperate to hit his quota he can’t even let Marines see their families what may be the last time before deployment to a war zone. https://t.co/3NCZs2wn6S — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) March 31, 2026

The report in question noted that agents will be stationed outside the mentioned events to check whether family members of marines are undocumented.

NBC News detailed that the Marine Corps has boosted protection measures on bases as a result of the war in Iran, including the requirement to present REAL IDs, U.S. passports or birth certificates to access the sites.

"Federal law enforcement personnel will be present at installation access points to conduct enhanced screening and lawful immigration status inquiries during recruit family and graduation days," reads a message on the Parris Island website.

A DHS spokesperson rejected that ICE will conduct arrests in the context of the event. However, a Parris Island spokesperson noted that "while the Marine Corps routinely coordinates with federal partners on security matters, this is the first time in recent memory that federal law enforcement agencies have supported base access operations at Parris Island in this capacity."

As a result, the spokesperson said visitors are set to face additional screening measures. "To help ensure a smooth and timely process, guests should bring proper identification and limit the number of items they carry onto the installation."