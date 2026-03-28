People living in Texas seeking a professional license to legally practice their profession will soon be required to provide documents proving their immigration status after the state's Commission of Licensing and Regulation approved a change that will make it harder for undocumented immigrants to apply.

In the past, contractors, health care professionals, real estate agents, and individuals offering services such as barbers or makeup artists were able to apply for a license to legally work in the state. But as of March 24, commissioners unanimously approved a change that officials say will help identify fraud, labor exploitation, and human trafficking.

As reported by The Texas Tribune, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is one of at least three state agencies that have adopted new rules aimed at cracking down on immigration through administrative and regulatory measures.

For instance, the Texas Department of Public Safety has stopped issuing commercial driver's licenses to many noncitizens, while the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles imposed stricter photo ID requirements for vehicle registrations.

"For too long, benefits to illegal aliens have served as a magnet to entice migrants to enter the United States illegally," Andrew Mahaleris, a spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott, said in a statement after the vote. "Texas will not reward illegal immigration by issuing professional licenses to those here unlawfully. These changes protect the integrity of our licensing system, uphold federal law, and ensure jobs go to hardworking Texans."

As noted by the outlet, it remains unclear how many undocumented workers will be affected by the new licensing requirement, although it is expected to have a significant impact on the state's economy, as Texas is home to an estimated 1.7 million people without legal status working across key industries that would be affected by the change.

The changes will be managed by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which expects to implement the new rules by May 1.

Steve Bruno, TDLR's deputy executive director for licensing and regulatory services, told commissioners that fewer than 2% of the licenses issued by the agency did not have a Social Security number attached.

One of the main concerns raised by small business owners, contractors, and advocates is that barring undocumented people from obtaining licenses would push them into an unregulated market, where services are provided without oversight or proper permitting.

Another concern is the potential impact on the state's economy. As noted by The Texas Tribune, state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt opposed the vote and, using published estimates from various groups, calculated that the rule change could reduce the state's skilled workforce by 8% to 10%.

"Texas cannot afford to lose qualified and skilled licensees in these high-demand jobs," Eckhardt wrote, urging the commission to study the potential effects. "The impact of TDLR's proposed rule is likely more far-reaching than what was initially assessed by the agency."