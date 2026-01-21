President Donald Trump acknowledged the use of a "sonic weapon" during the raid where troops captured Venezuela's authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month.

Speaking to NewsNation, Trump was asked if people in the U.S. should be concerned about the "sonic weapons that took out many of the Cuban bodyguards used to defend Maduro."

@KatiePavlich a Trump:



"Hubo un arma que se usó, un arma sónica que eliminó a muchos de los guardaespaldas cubanos que se usaban para defender a Maduro. Mucha gente vio los detalles sobre esa arma y estaban preocupados. ¿Es algo de lo que los estadounidenses deberían tener…

"Nobody else has it. We have weapons no one knows about. It's probably good not to talk about them but we have some incredible weapons. That was an incredible attack. Don't forget that house was in the middle of a fortress and military base," Trump noted. Overall, 32 Cuban soldiers were killed in the operation.

The White House had already appeared to acknowledge the use of such a weapon when White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared an account of the attack describing its use.

It involves a Venezuelan guard who said that there was no chance to stage a counter-attack because "at one point, they launched something—I don't know how to describe it... it was like a very intense sound wave."

"Suddenly I felt like my head was exploding from the inside. We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move," the guard noted."

The guard went on to say that only a "small number" of ground forces arrived in the premises, but they were "technologically very advanced" and "didn't look like anything we've fought against before."

The guard then noted that Venezuelan forces attempted to fight, but the confrontation was a "massacre." "We were hundreds, but we had no chance. They were shooting with such precision and speed... it seemed like each soldier was firing 300 rounds per minute. We couldn't do anything," he added.

The remains of the Cuban soldiers were returned to their country last week in boxes smaller than coffins.

Images broadcast on state television showed the remains being received by a military band during a ceremony overseen by President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former leader Raul Castro, as well as top military officials.

General Lazaro Alberto Alvarez said those fallen represented the country's support for the country and its allies. "If this painful chapter of history has demonstrated anything, it is that imperialism may possess the most sophisticated weapons, may impose immense material wealth, may buy the minds of the wavering, but there is one thing it will never be able to buy: the dignity of the Cuban people," he said.