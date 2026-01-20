The Trump administration has accused Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra, the only biological son of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, of maintaining ties to Colombian armed groups involved in drug trafficking, according to an indictment reviewed by outlet NTN24.

U.S. authorities allege that Maduro Guerra had a meeting in 2020 in Medellín, Colombia, with representatives of dissident factions of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) to negotiate the transport of cocaine and weapons through Colombia and into the United States. The accusations are contained in a filing by the U.S. Department of Justice that forms part of broader actions against figures linked to the Venezuelan government.

"Around 2020, Maduro Guerra attended a meeting in Medellín, Colombia, with two representatives of the FARC," the document states. "During the meeting, Maduro Guerra discussed arrangements to transport large quantities of cocaine and weapons through Colombia and toward the United States."

The document adds that the alleged agreement was intended to operate for roughly six years, until about 2026, and included discussions about paying the armed group with weapons tied to cocaine shipments.

According to the filing, Maduro Guerra is described as playing a key role within the so-called Cartel de los Soles, which U.S. prosecutors accuse Nicolás Maduro of leading. The U.S. government has long alleged that the network uses state structures to facilitate drug trafficking.

The indictment also details repeated trips by Maduro Guerra to Venezuela's Isla Margarita, which investigators say were linked to narcotics trafficking operations. "The defendant visited Isla Margarita approximately twice per month. Maduro Guerra arrived on a Falcon 900 aircraft owned by PDVSA," the document says. It adds that the aircraft was allegedly loaded with large packages that the captain believed were drugs, and that Maduro Guerra "once stated that the plane could go wherever it wanted, even to the United States."

Colombian migration records do not show an official entry by Maduro Guerra into the country during the period in question, raising the possibility that the alleged Medellín meeting took place without formal immigration clearance, as per AS in Colombia.

Speaking to NTN24, Medellín Mayor Federico Gutiérrez said the alleged meeting would have occurred under a previous city administration but described the claims as serious. He said his government is willing to cooperate with U.S. authorities by providing information and security footage if requested.

If convicted in the United States, Maduro Guerra could face a life sentence under U.S. law, according to legal analysts cited by NTN24.